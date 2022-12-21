Harbourview

A development permit was issued by the Town of Souris last week to Harbourview Training Centre giving the go-ahead for the organization to build an assisted living complex to house 10 people. Harbourview Training Centre executive director Judy Hennessey and board members Stephen LaPierre and Richard MacAulay, both members of the planning committee, look over the plans for the single storey building. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Plans have been drawn up and a development permit issued for a multi-support, coed housing project Harbourview Training Centre has been working towards for the better part of a decade.

A six bedroom, plus one respite room, group home will be housed in one part of the single storey building to be located on Prince Street, executive director Judy Hennessey said.

