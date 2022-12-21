A development permit was issued by the Town of Souris last week to Harbourview Training Centre giving the go-ahead for the organization to build an assisted living complex to house 10 people. Harbourview Training Centre executive director Judy Hennessey and board members Stephen LaPierre and Richard MacAulay, both members of the planning committee, look over the plans for the single storey building. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Plans have been drawn up and a development permit issued for a multi-support, coed housing project Harbourview Training Centre has been working towards for the better part of a decade.
A six bedroom, plus one respite room, group home will be housed in one part of the single storey building to be located on Prince Street, executive director Judy Hennessey said.
“The three bedroom apartment (on the other side of the building) will support individuals that can live independently,” she added.
Harbourview has always been a day program service for clients with intellectual disabilities since it first opened in the early 1970s, but over the years Ms Hennessey said they have seen the housing needs of clients change.
Without having a place in the town for females in particular those clients who have to move out of town would lose their connection with the community at large.
Ms Hennessey points to the whole town and communities on the outskirts as being supports for clients.
“Clients have those relationships with other residents of the town and if they were to lose those relationships, part of the support system is gone,” she said.
The circumstances as to why clients’ housing needs would change are as varied as the clients themselves. Some are living with aging parents who no longer have the capability to be caregivers and other clients want to spread their wings.
“I am seeing younger clients with different goals of being independent a lot earlier and it could be an opportunity for them to do that without having to leave the community,” she added.
There are already families on the waiting list.
“We are very excited to have this option for families and clients so they can choose to stay in the community,”she said.
Board members Richard MacAulay and Stephen LaPierre are part of the planning committee.
It has been a long time coming and the need is obvious, Mr MacAulay said, noting there are no alternative housing options for females living with disabilities who are ready to transition to housing on their own.
Though the residence will be on the same property as the training centre where the day programs are held, Mr MacAulay said, it is important for people to realize they are separate services.
The deciding factor to build the residence next door was the fact that the organization already owned a portion of the land. They were able to obtain the rest from the town, the province and Ocean Choice.
“It all came down to dollars and cents in the end,” Mr MacAulay said.
Mr LaPierre said it was important to look at many different aspects when getting into the design phase and that includes the building itself being built with energy efficiency in mind.
In addition some rooms will be built barrier free and have equipment such as lifts, added with the different needs for individual clients in mind.
“We are building a residence that will support the clients and staff 100 per cent,” Ms Hennessey added.
The project is expected to cost $2.5 million. Because they already have more than a million of that funding now is the time to move ahead. There is no definitive timeline for completion. However, the next cog in the wheel is to obtain a building permit from the province and put the project out for tender.
“Harbourview is looking to the public for donations to go towards this project to offset some of the costs that aren’t covered in the funding we do have access to,” Ms Hennessey said.
The project will also bring new jobs to the area. It is expected four or five staff will be needed to help meet the clients’ needs.
