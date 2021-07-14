It was great to see the DiverseCity Festival in Montague for the first time in two years last Wednesday. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Others clearly missed the show too. With a limit of 50 people, the concert sold out a few days in advance.
More than 30 performers took the stage at the waterfront. The two-hour show featured entertainment from bands, duets and solo musicians, as well as costumed dancers, all from varying cultural backgrounds.
Many probably relished the opportunity to sit in the fresh air and enjoy an actual concert - for some, perhaps the first since the pandemic reached our shores.
The PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada put on its first DiverseCity Festival in 2007 in Charlottetown but beginning in 2014, it has taken place in multiple locations across all three Island counties.
That’s important because PEI’s immigration boom has spread across the province. It’s far from just a greater Charlottetown thing.
Kings County has welcomed immigrant communities from many backgrounds, and they add to the rich fabric of our Island.
Josh Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.