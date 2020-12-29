On December 4 a tree made from lobster traps, colourful bows and buoys and sparkling lights was unveiled in memory of many loved ones from Murray Harbour and the surrounding areas on the village’s wharf.
I want to say kudos to the Murray Harbour Council and all those who donated their time, hard work and materials to the project.
With music in the background, at the official lighting, a star on the tree’s top and the children’s wide eyes seeing Santa, I could feel the love and caring spilling out over the large crowd.
Please come and see this tree, read the names of your relatives, neighbours and friends on the buoys. Too many are gone too early in their lives.
I am sure you will find hope and healing and realize again how precious life really is.
A daughter of Murray Harbour,
Ida (Collier) MacKenzie,
Beach Point
