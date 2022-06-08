Municipal Affairs has given the four remaining members of Murray River council the green light to continue operating until elections in November.
The council will still meet the requirement for a quorum, according to a Department of Communities spokesperson, and will meet on June 14 to appoint an interim mayor and deputy mayor.
Those positions were vacated by Pat Bray and Sandra Edwards, respectively, in mid-May.
Councillor Walter Munn said there isn’t much the downsized council can do until they find a permanent chief administrative officer, but they typically don’t meet in July and August anyway.
“Things are pretty well on hold until we get a CAO,” he said.
Murray Harbour CAO Anne Harnesk had been helping Murray River temporarily, but stepped back shortly after Ms Bray and Ms Edwards resigned.
Dianne MacDonald had been Murray River’s CAO since 2004, but resigned in late December of last year.
Coun Munn said it became harder to get village business done after that, but he didn’t share Ms Edwards’ opinion in last week’s Graphic that it was a fractured council.
He added he didn’t have any sense of who might step up to fill the interim mayor and deputy mayor roles. The other remaining councillors are Karri Ferguson, Greg Munn and Donna Penny.
Ms Penny was the most recent to join council, having won a byelection in November 2020.
Although the four councillors (one serving as acting mayor) would be enough for a quorum, the department spokesperson said if one councillor misses a meeting, they would no longer meet the quorum requirement and no decisions could be made until all councillors are present.
The spokesperson also said the first order of business at the June 14 meeting will be to appoint a CAO, and provincial staff remain available to help the remaining councillors with anything they may need.
