The Rural Municipality of Murray River has extended the deadline for applications to fill its vacant chief administrative officer position.
Long-time CAO Dianne MacDonald resigned at the end of December.
Deputy Mayor Sandra Edwards, who is overseeing the process, said very few applications had been received by Friday’s deadline so it has been extended until an appropriate candidate can be found.
In the meantime, Murray Harbour CAO Anne Harnesk has been helping out. Councillor Edwards said the municipality is fortunate for that.
The job is part-time, with the Municipal Government Act requiring the office to be open at least 20 hours a week. Ms Edwards said there will probably be more hours at the beginning as the new person gets up to speed.
Among the issues Murray River will be dealing with in the near future is a decision to move the community hall a short distance down the road, next to the Leona Giddings Memorial Library.
The CAO is responsible for overall management of village operations. Qualifications the village is seeking include post-secondary education or training in public administration or a related field, and/or work experience in a relevant field.
Ms MacDonald, who has worked for the village for 12 years, was not available for comment.
