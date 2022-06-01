Murray River deputy mayor Sandra Edwards, left, and Mayor Pat Bray recently resigned from their positions. They are seen here assisting with the municipality's first pride flag raising in 2020. Graphic file photo
Municipal Affairs will meet with the remaining members of Murray River council this week following the resignation of the mayor and deputy mayor.
The purpose of the meeting is to determine next steps.
Mayor Pat Bray and deputy mayor Sandra Edwards stepped down in mid-May.
Ms Edwards described the council as one that had been “fractured” for a long time and she decided sitting at the table was no longer productive.
Ms Bray had been the mayor for six years. She said her resignation was due to “personal and health” reasons.
Ms Edwards, who had been on council for three-and-a-half years, said with only four councillors left, there is a danger of not having a quorum for meetings.
One of those councillors would take on the acting mayor position, which would leave only three voting councillors, she said.
The remaining councillors are Greg Munn, Walter Munn, Karri Ferguson and Donna Penny.
Section 113 of the Municipal Government Act states when there are fewer than four councillors, the Minister of Communities may order the remaining members to be considered a quorum until elections are held to fill the vacancies.
Municipal elections across the province will be held on November 7.
A spokesperson for the Department of Communities said the next steps to ensure council can continue to serve Murray River residents will be decided after meetings this week.
In some cases where a municipality did not have enough councillors, such as Crapaud, the province appointed a trustee to manage things on an interim basis while removing the remaining councillors.
Meanwhile, Murray River is also without a chief administrative officer again. Murray Harbour CAO Anne Harnesk had been helping the neighbouring village temporarily, but has stepped back from that role.
