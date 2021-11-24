Hundreds of residents were evacuated from her small town, but Jillian Duffy and her family have been spared from the flooding and mud slides that have hammered BC’s Lower Mainland and Interior.
The Murray River native, who moved to BC three years ago, said her home in Agassiz, just outside Chilliwack, has escaped the most recent catastrophic weather events as of last Friday.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Ms Duffy said.
“Everywhere around us, there have been floods, a lot of damage, a lot of livestock lost, a lot of people being evacuated.”
She said those evacuees were stranded between three different mud slides and spent a few nights at the town hall, a traumatic experience.
For a few days, the major routes out of Agassiz were cut off. The bridge on the road to Chilliwack was washed out and a mud slide cut off the route to Hope as well.
Schools have been closed and some residents have resorted to speedboats for travel since the main highway to Vancouver is flooded.
Most gas stations have no fuel, and one station that briefly had some was selling it for $1.56 a litre.
Ms Duffy paid $6.99 for a carton of eggs, but could not find milk.
“When you go into the grocery store and all the shelves are empty, it’s kind of crazy. It took me back to when Covid hit. We’re back in another state of emergency and can’t get food.”
She and her five children - four daughters and a son - have enough food in the cupboards and freezer to get by for a week or so.
“We’re kind of in a lowland but we’re not far from the river, so I’m surprised and thankful we’re not affected,” she said. “It’s been really scary. The kids are all concerned and calling their friends.”
After the wildfires and intense heat that assaulted BC in the summer and now this, it has been a roller coaster of a year, she said.
