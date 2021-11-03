Judson Nicolle left Murray River at the age of 20 to enlist in the Navy, a career that took him to countries on both sides of the Atlantic as a radar operator.
He joined up in 1951 with his friend George White, also from the village, because there were no jobs in the area.
The young men were in for a culture shock.
“It was quite a difference. Around here then, there was absolutely nothing.”
The next five years took Mr Nicolle to the Arctic Circle, Norway, England, the US, Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Ships he served on included the HMCS Queen Charlotte, HMCS Cornwallis, HMCS Wallaceburg and HMCS Quebec. He was never in combat.
Mr Nicolle, now 89, was eventually promoted to Leading Seaman and served as a radar operator, a job that carried a great deal of responsibility.
“When you’re doing that, you’re the eyes. A lot of nights you couldn’t see your hand for the fog. If I was going (in the Navy) again I’d never take it.”
The radar room was filled with the smell of electricity, which could put the operator to sleep by the end of the two-hour watch.
“If you fall asleep, you may as well jump overboard,” he said.
Mr Nicolle was stationed in Halifax for some time before being deployed to Portsmouth, England, where he saw Piccadilly Circus in London during his leave. In Norway, he noted the people didn’t have much. He also spent some time at St Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Newfoundland, where he said the rum was cheap.
In the spring and summer, he would go to Bermuda or Puerto Rico aboard the HMCS Quebec to train people in how to detect submarines.
“Off Halifax Harbour there were different layers of cold (water) and they’d get echoes off that. But down south, the water was warm all the way down so it was easier for them to find (submarines).”
Crossing the Arctic Circle aboard the HMCS Quebec remains a career highlight for Mr Nicolle. He has a certificate affirming he was there.
“There were icebergs and everything there. But if (captains) saw an iceberg they’d stay a mile away. They wouldn’t go near it.”
The Navy taught Mr Nicolle a lot, but he said it was strict under British rules. Canadian ships flew the British ensign, red at sea or white in harbour, since this was more than a decade prior to the adoption of the Maple Leaf flag.
He met his wife Mary Butler, who died in 2016, while stationed in Halifax. She was from Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia and worked in the dockyard.
Mr Nicolle and Mr White served together until after their time on the HMCS Quebec, when each was assigned to a different ship. Mr White was killed after his Navy career in an accident while building Highway 401 in Ontario.
Mr Nicolle doesn’t think the Navy experience changed him as a person. Upon his return to Murray River he became a lobster fisherman.
Military service has become a legacy in the Nicolle family, with his father Leland serving in the artillery in the First World War. His grandson Duncan Crawford and nephew Alex MacBeth are currently in the Navy, stationed in Halifax and British Columbia respectively. Duncan was aboard the HMCS Fredericton last year when six Armed Forces members died in a helicopter crash nearby, during a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece.
Another grandson, Matthew Emery, is a marine engineer who has been all over the world serving on a supply ship.
In just five years serving his country, Mr Nicolle had many unique experiences and saw other parts of the world, memories that last to this day.
