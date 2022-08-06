Gillis Lodge resident Kenny MacLellan, in red, reaches with a friendly hello to one of two horses from the RCMP Musical Ride. The residents weren’t able to travel to Charlottetown to see the show so the horses came to them through Red Surge, a campaign where officers ride out and about to promote the show and greet the community. Christina Linton contributed photo
Two RCMP officers and their trusted steeds with the Musical Ride greeted residents at the Dr John M Gillis Memorial Lodge. The Musical Ride, which features officers and their horses performing intricate formations and drills set to music, was hosted by Diabetes Canada PEI Region in Charlottetown July 13 and 14.
Activity director at the lodge, Christina Linton wanted to take Lodge residents in to see the show but the logistics would have been challenging. When she reached out, a co-ordinator with the Musical Ride suggested the two officers meet residents as a part of Red Surge, a campaign where officers ride out and about to promote the show and greet the community.
Ms Linton said residents seemed to particularly enjoy meeting, petting and interacting with the horses and chatting with the officers.
“It brought up a lot of good memories for a few,” she said. “Some talked about how they rode or worked with horses through their life.”
