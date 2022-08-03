MV Holiday Island

The MV Holiday Island was damaged by fire on July 22 and sits at the Wood Islands dock unable to carry passengers. A replacement ferry, expected this week, could be carrying passengers by mid August according to Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay. Heather Moore photo

A replacement for the MV Holiday Island has been found.

“We will see a vessel arrive in the strait in the next couple of days,” Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.