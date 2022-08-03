The MV Holiday Island was damaged by fire on July 22 and sits at the Wood Islands dock unable to carry passengers. A replacement ferry, expected this week, could be carrying passengers by mid August according to Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay. Heather Moore photo
A replacement for the MV Holiday Island has been found.
“We will see a vessel arrive in the strait in the next couple of days,” Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said.
Mr MacAulay said he wasn’t at liberty to say where the ship is coming from, but did say it is approximately the same size and will accommodate the same amount of vehicles and passengers as the as the Northumberland ferry that was pulled out of service on July 22 after fire broke out in the engine room.
Testing to see if the ship will fit the existing docks at Wood Islands and Caribou will be done at Caribou on the Nova Scotia side of the crossing.
He expects it will be in service by mid August if it is deemed compatible.
He is relieved to be able to put out the news sooner than expected.
“The ferry is a big issue,” he said. “When you talk about the tourism industry, the trucking industry, the economy of PEI, but in particular eastern PEI we don’t want to lose out.”
No one from Transport Canada was immediately available for comment.
