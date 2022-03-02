It’s taken almost two years to get to this point and there is no one more surprised than me. This is the 100th column I have written for this publication.
Certainly to other journalists and columnists here, this would be no big deal. Reporters for newspapers and digital publications churn out stories and opinion pieces on a daily basis. It’s what they are trained to do. For me though, different training.
Back in March of 2020, I returned to the Island from a pandemic-shortened vacation in Florida and settled into 14 days of isolation. To pass some time, I started dithering away on Facebook posting daily observations about, well, really, nothing, just to keep me amused. On day two of this routine, which was March 21st, 2020, I posted how I shortened my day by not leaving the bedroom until after 10am, walked around the house clockwise, then counterclockwise for ‘exercise’ and how I had to practise ‘wife distancing’ because Heather was isolating, from me, mostly in the basement.
These little morsels of information apparently attracted the attention of one Paul MacNeill, the publisher of the Graphic, et al, and by day three of isolation I was posting how I was going to start writing a new weekly column in this spot. My first was published Wednesday March 25th, 2020. I missed a week when I mistakenly left a column in the ‘draft’ file on my computer, so this is 100.
I remember Paul asking me to do this, and talking to me like I actually knew what was involved. He asked if I was interested, I said yes, and he said great, make them 500 words and I’ll need them by Monday morning at the latest. No problem, I said eagerly, and that was that.
Except there was a problem. Write 500 words. How much is that? I have a pretty good memory so I ad-libbed the national weather for more than 20 years, so no writing was involved there. I ad-libbed everything when I was doing remotes across the country so no writing was involved there. I did, however, write a daily sports brief that had to include everything in one minute. When you’re on TV you never count the words, you count how much time it would take to say the words you’ve written. My 20 years as a local sportscaster taught me how to write tight to time. But we didn’t count words. As a rule of thumb, every three lines I wrote for a TV sportscast took up 10 seconds. So, how much is 500 words? Am I supposed to count? Guess? Estimate?
Once again, Heather came to the rescue. I chose Google Docs to write my columns and right at the top, on the toolbar, there’s a word that says ‘Tools”. I learned that if you click on that, the second option is ‘word count’. Click on that, presto! Let’s see, if I did this right, this is exactly 500 words.
