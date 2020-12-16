These are strange times indeed, when you jump at the chance to drive to Hunter River to go to the pharmacy to pick up ‘baking’ gumdrops. Trust me, these are like gold bars, very hard to find, and no replacements on the way in the foreseeable future.
When Heather mentioned a friend had discovered this treasure in Hunter River, I immediately volunteered to go get them. The reason was simple. It would give me something to do. It’s been pretty slow for me this past month. I would usually be travelling, or getting ready to travel, or just returning from travel, and our new ‘circuit breaker’ foiled my plans to start indoor walking.
COVID foiled the travel. I needed something. Anything.
On the way to Hunter River, I stopped at Canadian Tire in Charlottetown to look for a Christmas gift, fully aware I was likely taking another day’s activity and merging it with my drive. As I walked into the store, I saw a sign which read, and I’m paraphrasing here, “due to COVID, customer capacity is 743”. Seven hundred and forty three? That sounded quite high to me, and odd. Not odd in an ‘I don’t believe it’ kind of way, but odd in a ‘I wonder why the jeans I wore in March still fit me despite everything I’ve eaten during COVID’ kind of way. It just didn’t seem right.
Later in the week I had to go to the Superstore in Charlottetown, the big one on University Avenue, and noticed their capacity was 200. Funny, this store isn’t as big as Canadian Tire, but it’s certainly not 543 people smaller either. When I saw the 200 sign, I thought I must have misread the sign at Canadian Tire, so having to make a trip to PetSmart, I decided to stop at Canadian Tire along the way, just to double-check that I read the sign correctly. I did. 743 customers is the number.
I popped over to the PetSmart and noticed their capacity sign said 25. So the PetSmart is a much smaller store than Canadian Tire, but I’m pretty sure it’s not 30 times smaller. With my curiosity getting the best of me, and clearly with plenty of time on my hands, I stopped in at Walmart to see how many they are allowed. I couldn’t find a sign, but I did find a very pleasant greeter who told me normal capacity was 750, meaning she has to start controlling entry once they hit the 370 mark. As I walked back to my parking space, which, because it’s Walmart, was almost a hundred yards away, I turned around to look at the size of the store, and it’s a huge store. It’s probably not quite as big as Canadian Tire, but not close to being just half the size either.
Since Home Depot was right there, I went in to look for their capacity sign, which didn’t exist. So I asked the gentleman in the front area who was cleaning the carts what the store capacity was.
“We’ll never reach it,” was his only answer. All right then. (I’m guessing their capacity is somewhere between 200 and 743).
At the end of the day, you have to remember these numbers are currently 50 per cent of their normal total capacity. That’s all retailers are allowed. So now I have to try and wrap my head around the fact that once this all blows over, Canadian Tire’s capacity is 1,486. I know. It doesn’t sound right. But only in an ‘odd’ kind of way.
