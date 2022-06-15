The term ‘Sunday drive’ originated in the 1920s. Back then, the automobile was not used for commuting or running errands, but for pleasure. Thus people, with cars, took it upon themselves to use their vehicle for a relaxing ‘Sunday drive’. The trademark of the drive was no particular rush and no particular destination. I’m guessing gas must have been about 2 cents a litre back then. As of this writing it’s $2.18 on PEI.
Back on March 17th, I wrote about battling winter weather during a drive to Ontario to visit family. With gas then at $1.61 per litre, I was keeping a close eye on the fuel economy gauge in my truck. I discovered that I was driving through PEI and New Brunswick burning fuel at a rate of 14.5 litres of gas for every 100 kilometres travelled. Granted I was in four-wheel drive on snow covered roads most of the way, and, on winter tires, but at $1.61 a litre, it worked out to costing me $23.35 for every 100 km I drove.
That was 57 cents ago. At today’s prices those 100 km would have cost $31.61.
I did manage to reduce my fuel consumption dramatically after that. In May, on my drive to Ontario, gas was hovering around the $1.90 mark, and I was obsessed with keeping my consumption much lower. Which I successfully did. I clocked in at roughly $19 for every 100 km driven, however the number of kilometres driven was about 3800. So there’s that.
These days my truck’s fuel consumption gauge is my new best friend. I’m always keeping track of, and, am very conscious of, my fuel use. Certainly I’m not alone in this. Let’s face it, today’s prices are outrageous and a burden to many, many Islanders. But am I taking this ‘consumption’ thing a bit too far?
This past weekend, Heather and I drove to Georgetown to meet some friends for dinner. These are the Ontario friends who purchased land here last year. This visit was Thursday to Sunday and made easier by the direct Flair flight from Kitchener to PEI, but made harder by the fact they couldn’t get a car rental. Because it’s PEI, they were able to borrow a car because they ‘knew a guy’. But I digress.
It was a 60 kilometre drive from our place to the restaurant. As we headed out, I reset the fuel consumption gauge. How much fuel would I use during the drive there? Part way through the drive I had to explain to Heather why I was only going 85 km/hr. Not usual for me, but clearly the new normal. In the end, we got there with a consumption rate of 8.2 litres per 100 km. Presto, $10.75 to drive there, at $2.18 per litre.
Coming home, I decided to drive about 10-15 km/hr faster, and the number went up to 9.8 litres per 100 km. So, roughly $12.60 cents to drive back. So what did I learn from our jaunt to Georgetown? Well, first, Heather notices when I drive unnaturally slow. Second, in the future, I will likely only try these experiments when I’m alone. Third, I saved $1.85 by driving at a slower speed. Fourth, it cost over $23 just to drive from Charlottetown to Georgetown and back, but still cheaper than driving through New Brunswick in the winter. Fifth, I clearly need to break off the relationship with my fuel consumption gauge.
As for the Sunday drive. Well, I think we all need a little getaway now and then. Perhaps not as many as before, but the concept of going somewhere in no particular rush is one I can embrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.