My Garden Journey

Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families to move to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
Both of KC’s sons are in training to become monks. KC has agreed to write a Graphic column to help put a face to our new neighbours. She will answer basic questions like ‘why move to PEI?’, as well as often humourous insights on cultural differences experienced along the way.
This year, I started my own garden. To me, this is very exciting, because I have never tried before.
In April, my husband, CK, went to visit a shop and felt a sudden urge to buy seedling trays and seeds. He came home, put soil into the tray, buried the seeds into the soil, and watered the seeds. Thus begins our journey of gardening.
The seeds sprouted quickly and started to outgrow their tiny cubicles in the tray cells, making us very proud. But just as we wanted to give ourselves a good pat on the back, we realized we have a problem; we have absolutely no idea what to do next.
I guess for all the experienced veterans out there, the solution is obvious –– just change to a bigger pot! But for us “city slickers” who have only seen greens in the grocery store or on a plate, the option of switching planters didn’t even cross our minds. All we did was water the sprouts and take them outside during the day and back inside during the night. The sprouts grew taller and taller. I was quite positive the tray couldn’t sustain them anymore, so I suggested we eat them all. CK opposed. He felt they’re too precious. So we just let the plants grow and grow and grow ... until they all collapsed. This was the end of our first round of nursing plants.
We decided to start over again. We put the new seeds into the seedling tray cells and the seeds quickly grew. Around the end of May, someone said the weather is warm enough to move the plants outdoors, so we planted the sprouts out in our raised planter.
However, after a few days, I noticed the leaves of the tomatoes and the beans turned white. Some other plants also looked like they probably would not make it. I was perplexed, so I asked a friend. She said it was probably because the plants cannot bear the cold.
I have very awesome neighbours called Rhonda and John, and they asked me if I wanted to grow my vegetables in the community garden they have already ploughed. I was very excited and agreed. John explained to me that it’s better to start growing after the full moon of June because before then there’s frost. Frost? In June? That’s unheard of! I realized frost must be the reason why the sprouts in my raised planter were dying.
Finally, the long awaited time arrived, and I planted all my remaining veggies in the community garden. But that very day, the weather forecast announced that the next day, there was going to be frost. What should I do? My plants were already out there. On Facebook, a lot of people said you should cover the plants with bed sheets. I didn’t have any extra sheets, so I used some garbage bags to cover the plants in my planter. As for my plants in the community garden, I can only wish them the best. That night, I didn’t sleep very well. I was thinking about my vegetables out in the frost. The next day at dawn, I rushed out to check on my plants. I was thrilled to find John had helped me cover all my plants with their bed sheets, and on the bed sheets, there’s a thin layer of frost. I couldn’t thank John enough!
To many people, gardening may simply be an ordinary part of life, but for me, it’s a completely new learning experience. I started to observe nature and the everyday change of weather. I want rain –– I don’t need to water the plants. But I also don’t want too much rain –– my radishes can’t take it anymore. I felt like I’ve started to truly be alive here. I’ll continue to write about my gardening journey. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.