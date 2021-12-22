My wish for this Christmas ... no wait, ‘wish’ implies desire and my thoughts are more weighty, leaning more towards expectation, which takes us to ‘hope’.
My ‘hope’ is we’ll soon see a bright light at the end of the Covid tunnel and barbed and hurtful opinions will be forgotten and forgiven.
We have been fortunate in this province in regards to the pandemic and the reality has shown great strengths of character.
Unfortunately it has also divided friends, family and co-workers. But when this is all history we can only trust wounded souls will be soothed. After all conciliation is one of this Island’s citizens most distinguishing qualities.
Fortitude is another quality that has made this province an inspiring place to call home.
You only have to look to the community of Tyne Valley where just two years ago this month a raging fire destroyed their cherished ice rink.
Tyne Valley is small, with a population of just around 250 people. All were devastated over the loss and couldn’t imagine a future without the nucleus of their community.
However, with positive thinking, blended with determination and vision, a new $10 million facility has risen from the ashes. This exemplifies the epitome of ‘hope’.
Similar stories, some less disastrous, others more so, are shared across the province.
Situations change but all share the same common denominator - people with imagination, vision and a willingness to reach out to others.
When the going gets tough among the first to raise their hands to help are volunteers.
Their efforts are employed year-round but their benevolence is front and centre especially at Christmas.
The focus for scores of groups, working diligently, often in the shadows of glitz and attention, is to ensure families have sufficient food to share a festive meal with loved ones on Christmas day.
Meanwhile others adopt a goal of seeing toys and gifts under the tree for every child on PEI.
The MacKenzie brothers in Georgetown immediately come to mind on that front.
Their story began when Sam and Jack MacKenzie were just 10 and 11 years old. They saw donations were down at the local food bank and their efforts to help were successful. They are young men now but their mission is as fresh as it was eight years ago to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots.
Their charity, based on the ‘hope’ as many kids as possible have a great Christmas, persists.
That’s the spirit Islanders know and love and virus or not, our ‘hope’ is it never changes.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
