To me, it’s almost unbelievable the rate at which these things are happening.
But first things first.
Sadly we said goodbye to daughter Lindsay and family, including my grandkids Spencer and Charlotte on Friday. Their visit was all too short, albeit jam-packed, but most of all it was a time of reconnection after 565 days apart. But our excitement was far from over. It had been 606 days since Heather had seen her son, and my stepson Connor, who is a pilot in Red Lake, Ontario. He arrived on the flight Lindsay was taking home. Connor, and his partner Alysha are connecting with family and friends this week, many of whom he hasn’t seen in almost three years.
But, back to last Wednesday night. The night of the latest ‘incident’. Lindsay was here with her partner Jeff, and his parents were in PEI with a group of friends RVing their way across the Maritimes. Jeff recently celebrated a birthday, so a group of 11 of us went out for dinner on Victoria Row to celebrate.
I sat at the head of the table with Wayne and Dianne, Jeff’s parents, on one side and Lindsay and Jeff on the other. We talked and talked as you do at these things and following the meal the server came to clear the plates. Wayne’s meal included fries, which came with one of those two-ounce stainless steel containers holding ketchup.
As the server lifted up, what turned out to be, one too many plates, Wayne’s ketchup container slid off the plate, bounced off his shoulder, tumbled to the floor, and left a splatter pattern most forensic experts would be stumped by. Wayne’s shoulder was covered in ketchup. I mean covered. I, on the other hand, felt both horrified and relieved. Horrified at what I had just witnessed, but with my history of food drops, relieved it wasn’t me.
After a few drinks and dessert I went to the restroom and came back and sat down and felt something ‘wet’ on the back of my leg. “What the ...?” I discreetly moved my hand over the side of my shorts to check, and OMG! When I looked at my hand it was covered in red. Completely. Am I bleeding? Well, no. It was red, but it wasn’t blood.
Seems during the initial downward spiral of the container, and unbeknownst to me, a large dollop of ketchup landed on the pocket of my shorts, on the leg of the chair and a cross piece of the chair as well. A cross piece my leg was in contact with during the meal. In short, the bottom half of me had been wallowing in ketchup for an hour.
It took four wet cloths to clean up the mess, because obviously every time I moved after the initial spill, I created another mess. I had ketchup on the underside of my shorts as well. The soles of my shoes were covered. The whole incident was disheartening. I mean, man, I had just successfully enjoyed soft-shell fish tacos with a lovely sauce, without getting a single drop on my shirt. It’s bad enough when I go out and eat, I now have to be constantly on guard to avoid spilling food on my clothes, but we’re at a whole new level when the attack comes from a third party.
Pass the spray and wash ... again.
