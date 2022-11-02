Steven Myers will shine a global spotlight on PEI’s net zero plans and become the answer to a trivia question later this month in Egypt.
As Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, he will become the first Islander to present at the United Nations’ annual climate conference. This year’s edition, known as COP27, runs from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
“I’m pretty excited to bring PEI to the world,” he said. “With the net zero and clean technology file, we want to attract attention and find solutions for the rest of the world.”
On November 11, Mr Myers will lay out PEI’s plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, its recently announced climate adaptation plan and how to actually reach those goals, something that has been a struggle globally.
Mr Myers will attend as part of the Canadian contingent, which is how his lecture was arranged. He will speak to an expected crowd of tens of thousands of world leaders, environment advocates, delegates and world media.
It will be part of an hour-long panel focusing on mitigation and adaptation strategies across Canada, with the minister focusing on energy and clean tech.
A department spokesperson said the PEI delegation will consist of five people, but they would not have an estimate of what the trip will cost PEI taxpayers until after they return.
“This event will show how the transition to a cleaner and prosperous economy will require sustained effort over the years ahead,” the spokesperson said.
Mr Myers’ goals include both sharing PEI’s plans on a global scale and picking up ideas and perhaps new partners via other countries in attendance.
“People have talked about how we punch above our weight, but I think we’ve shown we belong in this weight class with everyone else (in terms of climate action),” he said. “We’re going to COP to be the leaders we are.”
Climate change is a worldwide problem that will require a worldwide solution, he added.
Last year’s conference, COP26, was seen as a critical summit where countries were expected to improve their climate commitments. But since then, governments’ carbon-cutting plans have been “woefully inadequate,” a UN report released last week concluded.
The minister agreed not enough has been done, going back to the landmark Paris Agreement of 2015. He also claimed that agreement was largely ignored by PEI’s previous Liberal government before the PCs were elected in 2019.
While the war in Ukraine and resulting energy crisis in Europe have distracted countries from their climate pledges, the minister said that is also a reason to double down on committing to renewable energy as a way to meet demand.
“Our action and leadership has shown you can make steps, you just have to have the willingness to do it.”
