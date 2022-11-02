Steven Myers

Environment Minister Steven Myers will become the first Islander to speak at the UN's annual climate conference at COP27 next week in Egypt. Graphic file photo

Steven Myers will shine a global spotlight on PEI’s net zero plans and become the answer to a trivia question later this month in Egypt.

As Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, he will become the first Islander to present at the United Nations’ annual climate conference. This year’s edition, known as COP27, runs from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.