What a reasonable dress code could have solved at a local high school was finally concluded when NORAD fighter jets fired on two wayward balloons floating over the continent in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon caper.
Since determined to be the infamous prosthetic Z-sized breasts of a school teacher on exhibition at an Oakville high school. Bobbling and bouncing in the hallways and identifying as a she (in transition), this teacher has done everything to thumb her nose and stuff a middle finger in the face of simple common sense (at the time teaching a shop class amid concerns that she may have swung into some shop equipment).
And the response from the school board?
Blurted the director of education ...” (our) commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and commitment to each and every student and staff who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group.” Under the current policy, she falls into that group and is free to dress and appear in this manner ...”
No concern here over the distraction from educating our kids for the real world.
“Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it would likely be found to be discriminatory where it adversely affects an employee or group of employees on the basis of their code-protected grounds.”
A classic catch-22 finally exposed?
Declared one delegate to a board meeting: “... this is not about gender expression but about professionalism in the classroom. There has to be standards of professionalism within our workplaces and particularly within a school ...”
To those who still cling to the idea that the human species is binary, that it is comprised of two sexes, male and female, hang in there.
To those who question and object to ‘gender sensitivity training’ complete with lists of ‘desired pronouns’, take heart.
Because radical movements will wane. That a man can simply declare he is a ‘she’ and simply ignore the past 20, 30 or 40 years of his existence is nothing short of radical.
To those wokers infiltrating our corporations, school boards, universities, wake up! Stop this silliness.
Okay, okay enough preaching. And those NORAD jets downing the Z-cups was a tall tale. Then again, let it be said I am elated the balloons are probably lost forever.
