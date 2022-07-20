A request last month from Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation to change the name of nearby Savage Harbour has sparked discussion and debate in local circles.
There doesn’t seem to be much pushback among Islanders that changing the name to something non-derogatory toward Indigenous people is the right thing to do. But there are practical considerations.
Residents of the area would have to change their addresses and businesses would require changes to signage and advertising, which isn’t free. If the province green-lights a new name, it could also agree to cover those costs for community members.
Many Islanders probably never spent much time thinking about the Savage Harbour name and its meaning until the recent proposal by Abegweit. I’ll admit I had never stopped to think of the connotations. That’s simply ignorance borne of privilege. It doesn’t directly affect me, so it had never really crossed my radar.
But the process of reconciliation calls on us all to consider the stumbling blocks Indigenous people have historically dealt with and still do. Imagine growing up so close to a place named for a demeaning stereotype of your people and ethnicity. The wharf at Savage Harbour is a mere 12 kilometres from the First Nation and it may well be used by Abegweit fishers if it eventually launches a moderate livelihood fishery.
The provincial government has shown it is serious about reconciliation with the Island Indigenous community. Let’s hope it does not get bogged down for months and months in creating a new name change process. This issue is as simple or complicated as you want to make it.
Consultation with the community will be important, but the old Mi’kmaq name of Katewpijk, or simply Eel Harbour, would be a fine choice.
