NCPEI is deeply concerned with the findings of “no evidence to show discrimination” from the investigators hired by Bedford MacDonald House. In a CBC News PEI article posted on May 5, the investigators reported that they “were unable to speak with any of the people who had complained” and were “frustrated by a lack of co-operation and/or access to the individuals making the allegations.” Due to this lack of cooperation, the investigators were unable to provide any evidence to substantiate the allegations of discrimination. This finding is unacceptable to NCPEI and the off-reserve Indigenous homeless clients serviced by NCPEI.
Following the initial allegations and reports from NCPEI members who had utilized the homeless shelter, representatives of NCPEI held a meeting with Emily Newbury of the Salvation Army on December 9, 2020, to discuss the evidence and testimony of discrimination faced by off-reserve Indigenous peoples at the Bedford MacDonald House. Newbury acknowledged that there were incidents that could be portrayed as discrimination and was open to NCPEI providing cultural sensitivity training for staff members of the Bedford MacDonald House. NCPEI offered to fully cooperate with the investigation by connecting investigators with the Indigenous clients involved. It was made clear in that meeting that NCPEI needed to be involved in the investigation to assist in ensuring those Indigenous clients had a safe place and support person present to share their experience. However, NCPEI was never contacted further by Bedford MacDonald House or the investigators.
NCPEI strongly disagrees with the conclusion of the investigation that these issues stem from guest responses to policy implementation and changes to freedom brought forward by a change in management. This conclusion shifts the narrative of responsibility for the safety and security of PEI’s most vulnerable homeless population to the clients themselves rather than addressing the systemic and policy barriers that continue to provide inequitable and unfair treatment. It is a great cause for concern to NCPEI how the investigators state that they were unable to provide any evidence of discrimination or speak with any affected homeless clients when both options have been willingly offered by NCPEI since the beginning of the investigation.
This “investigation” did nothing more than provide further evidence that shelter and housing initiatives for Indigenous clients must be indigenous led.
NCPEI remains willing to offer evidence and testimony for the investigation into discrimination on behalf of the Bedford MacDonald House staff and management.
At the time of these complaints the senior male employee was indigenous and now works at the NCPEI, just sayin!
