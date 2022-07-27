It is a stark contrast to see a news photo of a soldier holding a weapon poised in front of a freshly-harvested grain field in Ukraine.
The scene depicts clearly how the ongoing war has ripple effects beyond the borders of that eastern European country.
While the grains have obviously been harvested amid the firing of artillery, it is clear much of the crops destined for export sit at seaports while more than 30 countries in North Africa and Western and Central Asia will go without.
According to some reports as many as 22 million tonnes of those crops, which include wheat, corn and various other grains, are stalled at the border while Ukraine negotiates with Russia to allow safe passage of exports.
The clock is ticking and, as time goes on, the harvest is getting closer to rotting in storage.
Not only would that create an even more precarious food security crisis globally, but it will leave the Ukrainian farmers with no income to plant the next crop - adding yet another blow to the residents of the war torn country.
Those ripples may seem pretty far away to those of us here in our own garden province, but one only has to look back as far as last winter’s potato ban to see that devastation can come easily to any industry anytime.
With farm cash receipts and lobster landing for 2021 at a total value of $939 million it is more evident than ever PEI’s economy and our very survival is dependent on our natural resources.
