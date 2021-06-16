It’s a question virtually everyone has an opinion on ... as a province when and how do we reopen safely? The problem is many perspectives lack the full spectrum of insight needed to avoid turning a seemingly logical act into an overnight health crisis.
Simple questions often have nuanced answers. COVID is a chess match between science, public health, political will and powerful lobbyists. Atlantic Canada has weathered the storm better than most because politicians listened and acted on science based advice. But as we, hopefully, enter the final stretch of this wretched virus dominating our lives, political forces are beginning to creep to the fore.
The Atlantic Bubble set a standard for safety and political cooperation. It’s not as cozy this time around. New Brunswick is aiming to open its borders to Canadians outside of Atlantic Canada and Maine by July 1. Its plan is based on 75 per cent of residents receiving a first dose of vaccine and 20 per cent of those over 65 being fully vaccinated. PEI is scheduled to only begin allowing Atlantic visitors June 27.
New Brunswick’s strategy is aggressive, high-risk and flaunts the increasing presence of variants, more easily transmitted, with more aggressive symptoms. This is especially true for the Delta variant, now commonly found across Canada, including Atlantic Canada.
One dose of vaccine does offer significant benefit but there is a reason scientists and manufacturers require two. While Atlantic Canada has closed the gap with the US on first dose percentage, we lag in the number of Canadians fully vaccinated. It hasn’t stopped some from acting as if one dose is the equal of two. It’s not.
New Brunswick’s strategy is an example of the balancing act between political priorities and scientific benchmarks governments use to dictate when phases of reopening occur. It’s also a strategy with a business bias. Could our neighbours’ early reopening plan work? Absolutely. But it also runs the risk of going off the rails, which would dramatically impact PEI.
At a minimum the lack of a unified regional approach is increasing rancour among industries hard hit by the shutdown and creating reopening envy among those hardest hit.
After a disastrous 2020 season, 2021 is not looking much better for the tourism industry. It’s the same for the restaurant industry. There are growing calls in this province to follow New Brunswick and reopen quickly. It’s understandable. Many operations, big and small, have either closed or are hanging on by a financial thread. How many can afford to weather another winter on credit? These industries need substantial support.
As it stands today, PEI is not scheduled to allow visitors, even fully vaccinated, from outside Atlantic Canada until September. It’s possible this date is moved up, but is dependent on factors including case count and percentage of Islanders fully vaccinated. (Update: Tuesday the King government announced Canadians outside of the Atlantic region can apply for entry as of July 28.)
Some view this as unnecessary hesitancy sowing confusion among potential out of province visitors. No. The primary concern is our limited provincial capacity to deal with a variant-led outbreak - like the kind seen in other parts of Canada and the globe. Some minimize the risk by pointing to the traditional, almost insignificant, impact seasonal residents and tourists have on our health system. It’s a silly, irrelevant comparison. This is not about ER visits for broken bones. It’s about how many ICU beds and ventilators we have. It’s about the increased transmissibility of variants. It’s about health care staffing and our ability to deal with everyday issues - plus variant COVID.
It’s a nuance proponents of a quick reopening often fail to acknowledge and a direct result of the lack of regional cooperation on reopening.
PEI’s plan is not overly cautious or hesitant. It’s based on science and data. Could it change? Sure. The past 15 months were an exercise in making best-informed decisions and tweaking as needed when new information is found.
But just because our neighbour is doing it one way, does not mean they are right and we should follow.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
