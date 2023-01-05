Members of Minette’s family, children, Antoine and Nolan, Remi and Amadine were very happy to be reunited with Minette after she had gone missing for six weeks while the family was on holidays in PEI. On the right is rescuer Elaine MacLeod of Beach Point. Janelle MacLeod photo
Minette, a Quebec cat that became lost in the Beach Point area for six weeks, stretches out on the floor of her rescuer, Elaine MacLeod’s house while waiting for her family to pick her up. Janelle MacLeod photo
Six weeks is a long time for a cat to be wandering on its own and survive, but that is just what happened with Minette who was lost in the Beach Point area while vacationing with her family from Sept-Iles, Quebec.
Amandine David Chaux, her husband Remi Guillot and their children Antoine and Nolan were reunited with their 5-year-old feline friend, thanks to Elaine MacLeod, but where she spent most of her time on the lam will remain a mystery to her humans.
“She is used to being outside, but not for this long,” Ms David Chaux said.
In fact, before her PEI adventure Minette would go outdoors most nights and wander back home each morning.
But that wasn’t the case this time. After two days of searching along the shore and in and around the community of Beach Point the family reluctantly packed up to leave for home on September 12.
They feared the worst.
“We thought she was caught by a coyote,” Ms David Chaux said.
Ms MacLeod walks the beach most days and the morning Minette went missing she encountered the family on her walk.
They explained their dilemma and shared their phone number with Ms MacLeod in case she happened to see the cat.
“When I’d walk I’d call (the cat),” Ms MacLeod said. That was the routine for a couple of weeks, but there was still no sign of Minette.
Then Hurricane Fiona happened and on one of Ms MacLeod’s trips outside to start the generator something caught her eye.
“I shone the flashlight on it and it was a cat,” she said.
She called Ms David Chaux and asked her to send a picture of Minette.
“After seeing the picture I was positive it was her so I set out food and asked my sister-in-law Vera (MacLeod) to do the same,” Ms MacLeod said.
They never witnessed it but they were sure the cat was eating the food they had set out. But then it stopped.
“Around Thanksgiving we were ready to give up fearing she fell prey to a coyote,” Ms MacLeod said.
Around that time she had another conversation with Ms David Chaux who wanted her to keep in touch with any news, good or bad.
Fast forward to October 25 where the real hero of the story turned out to be Homer, a Golden Retriever.
“My son (Tyler) was in the barn working on the scallop gear,” she said, describing how Homer was there as well and took a great interest in sniffing around the stack of lobster traps stored in the building.
Ms MacLeod instantly thought about the cat.
“He was focused on one of the traps so we took a flashlight and took a good look, but saw nothing,” she said.
The next morning she went out again.
“I went through the rows of traps with the flashlight and I caught her eyes three rows back,” Ms MacLeod said.
They went to work moving traps and it took awhile to untangle Minette, who wasn’t very happy with the physical contact, from the trap she was stuck in.
“She was pretty thin,” Ms MacLeod said.
After a trip to the vet, where she weighed in at eight pounds, Minette was given the all clear along with a flea treatment and brought back to the MacLeods to wait for her family.
The vet didn’t think she spent too long stuck in the trap or she never would have survived, but it was obvious to Ms MacLeod the experience did traumatize the cat.
“She didn’t want to be left in a room and if you closed the door she panicked,” she added.
At the same time in Sept-Iles Ms David Chaux was over the moon when she received the news her beloved pet was found and safe.
On December 19 the Quebec family made the trek to PEI, a total of 1,800 kms round trip, once again to bring Minette back home.
By all accounts it was a pretty emotional scene at the MacLeod house. Once Minette caught the scent of Ms David Chaux she melted into her embrace.
Now that she is back home, Minette seems to have lost her taste for the outdoors with no desire whatsoever to venture out.
“I won’t force her and maybe when it is not so cold she will want to go out again,” Ms David Chaux said.
