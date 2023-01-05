minette WEB.jpg

Members of Minette’s family, children, Antoine and Nolan, Remi and Amadine were very happy to be reunited with Minette after she had gone missing for six weeks while the family was on holidays in PEI. On the right is rescuer Elaine MacLeod of Beach Point. Janelle MacLeod photo

Six weeks is a long time for a cat to be wandering on its own and survive, but that is just what happened with Minette who was lost in the Beach Point area while vacationing with her family from Sept-Iles, Quebec.

Amandine David Chaux, her husband Remi Guillot and their children Antoine and Nolan were reunited with their 5-year-old feline friend, thanks to Elaine MacLeod, but where she spent most of her time on the lam will remain a mystery to her humans.

minette2 WEB.jpg

Minette, a Quebec cat that became lost in the Beach Point area for six weeks, stretches out on the floor of her rescuer, Elaine MacLeod’s house while waiting for her family to pick her up. Janelle MacLeod photo

