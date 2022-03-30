Fire destroyed a home on Gowan Brae Road last Tuesday evening leaving the MacDonald family, Emmett, Elaine and their adult son Jonathan homeless.
The family is currently staying with neighbours and are hopeful to move into a rental in the coming week.
Jonathan, the only one home at the time, managed to get the family dog Midnight out, but was unable to rescue the family's cats.
Both Emmett and Elaine were working at the time and they received a call from Souris Fire Department at about 6:30 pm.
The MacDonalds' home was at least 150 years old. Their vehicle was also destroyed in the blaze.
The MacDonalds are happy to have the hospitality of neighbours and long-time friends Nancy and Alvin Keenan.
“It means an awful lot to have good neighbours," Elaine said the morning after the fire as she was sitting down to breakfast in the Keenans’ kitchen, the events of the night before still fresh on her mind.
She said Ms Keenan has gone above and beyond helping them out this past week.
Ms Keenan said the entire community rallied.
Donations of clothing immediately poured in and there are already donations of household items.
The house wasn't insured and the MacDonalds have decided it is time to make a lifestyle change.
“We are blessed all three of us are still here,” Elaine said, noting they are looking into the availability of a senior’s unit.
“Because of our ages it limits the possibilities of us doing something like building a new house,” Elaine said.
The Souris Volunteer Fire Department received the call around 6:30 pm and responded with 18 firefighters, three trucks and a rescue truck.
Deputy Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said the weather was against them.
Faced with high winds and drifting snow they realized fairly quickly they wouldn’t be able to save the house.
“When I arrived the house was pretty well engulfed,” Mr Aitken said. “There was only one corner still standing.”
Fortunately the wind was blowing away from the barns on the property and one building which houses 30 sheep wasn't damaged.
Firefighters ensured the water tank was filled for the animals before leaving the scene.
The PEI Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that due to the level of devastation the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.
An account has been set up at Souris Credit Union for anyone who wishes to make a donation and etransfers can be sent to donations@souris.creditu.net.
There is also a gofundme campaign 'Helping support Emmett and Elaine' set up where, as of Monday, $1,200 of the $4,000 goal had been reached.
