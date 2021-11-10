What’s Happening in the Hallways - Leo Czank
This week at Montague High, many things are starting to get back up and running again. Students have returned from their summer holidays, and many aspects of MRHS are once again rejuvenated. The student council is one of the things that has returned. The council committee just capped off another successful school-wide Spirit Week, which consisted of daily dress-up theme days, and lunchtime activities in the cafeteria. Safe to say it was fun for everybody involved, for both staff and students. The music department has also reconvened, and there’s a lot of fresh faces from Grade 10, which is really good to see. The students in both the band and the vocal ensemble are preparing for their upcoming Remembrance Day concert. The concert will be shown online once again for the public and the school community to enjoy. Welcome back to What’s Happening in the Hallways!
SportCenter -Kathleen Ryan
Time is flying by in the athletic department. MRHS fall sports have wrapped up for this year. There was great competition in field hockey, volleyball, cross country, golf and soccer. Best of luck to graduating players.
Congratulations to our men’s soccer team who captured silver in a fiercely-fought battle last Saturday against Colonel Gray.
Next up, Vikings hit the basketball court with tryouts coming this week with another exciting men’s and women’s season to be had.
Shoutout to our volunteer coaches, who invest so much in these teams.
Viking Profiles -Sawyer Ryan
Student:Kathleen Ryan
Grade: 12
Hometown: Brudenell
Extracurricular involvement: Field hockey, student council president, hockey, basketball and softball
Favourites: Kathleen’s favourite course is English and her favourite TV show is You. Her favourite thing about MRHS is the inclusivity.
Teacher:Alana Trainor
Subjects: Leadership and Grade 10 Phys Ed
Hometown: Cardigan
Extracurricular involvement: Athletic director and softball coach
Favourites: Ms Trainor’s favourite sports teams are her kids’ teams. Her favourite TV show is Grey’s Anatomy and her favourite food is spaghetti. Her favourite thing about MRHS is the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.