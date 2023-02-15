It’s not where you are from but rather where you are in regards to holidays.
With that in mind many Canadian provinces set aside one day in August when offices and shops are shut down for 24 hours to give employees a small pocket of time away from their jobs in the traditionally warmest time of the year.
Nova Scotia, for example, calls their 24-hour summer respite Natal Day. It’s actually the province’s birthday and Bluenosers celebrate it in fine style. There are festivals, parades, fireworks, food and tons of fun. It will be held on Monday, August 7 this year. It’s not a statutory holiday, but many people have a paid day off work anyway. Some stores may open at reduced hours, or not at all, it’s up to the owners.
PEI’s Islander Day falls in frigid February when thoughts of bright coloured flowers waving in the warm summer breeze are merely faded memories from seven months prior.
Islanders can thank former premier Robert Ghiz for picking the date, which falls on the third Monday of the second month in mid-winter. It’s been that way since 2008. This year it is on Monday, February 20.
To be precise, Islander Day is a stat holiday but why does it always fall on a Monday? Could it not be on Fridays on even numbered years and Mondays on the odds? The work cycle isn’t the same across the board for all employees.
Manitoba’s Family Day (same idea as Islander Day) is held in February as well, but it’s really the Louis Riel Day holiday. The day is recognized by four provinces: Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Since Family Day isn’t earmarked as a holiday on the federal level public servants work that day. However, they have Easter Monday off so I suppose it’s even-steven in regards to time off.
Okay, if you’re not confused enough already, let’s toss Newfoundland into the mix. That province exclusively celebrates Discovery Day on a Monday nearest June 24. It’s not summer, but in all likelihood a tad warmer than February.
For many Family Day is best suited to summer. The weather here has been challenging over the past weeks. Temperatures have yo-yoed as dramatically as the dates of holidays in this country.
You’ll have to admit Islander Day has a nice ring to it but ‘a rose (holiday) by any other name (day of the week) would smell as sweet’.
