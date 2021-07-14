It will be a couple of weeks before beachgoers will have boardwalk access to St Margaret’s Beach.
Construction of a boardwalk and stairs to the north shore beach at the end of the Bear Shore Road is delayed because of the wait for aluminum stringers for the stairs, Luke Chaisson, project manager with Souris Wildlife, said.
Not everyone agrees that the structure, when completed, can be used by people with mobility issues.
Marie McGaugh of Bear River, who has been frequenting St Margaret’s Beach for years, expected the new access to be a ramp rather than stairs.
She uses a cane and walker and won’t be able to maneuver the stairs.
Last year a long-used traditional path to the beach was blocked by the owner of the shorefront property.
That path had a gentle slope creating easy access to the beach. While there is another path that can be used it is too steep, Ms McGaugh said.
When local beachgoers alerted the province’s Transportation Department to the fact the path was blocked in 2020 there was hope access would be restored. However, it was deemed the property owner had the right to block access to his property.
Instead, the plan for a boardwalk extending from the road was initiated after public feedback.
Souris Wildlife has been contracted by the province to install and maintain the fixture at a cost of $4,000.
Mr Chaisson said the boardwalk option was chosen in part to re-purpose some material the province had on hand.
The aluminum stairs will be removed for the winter months. The bank under the structure is reinforced with posts to address erosion.
Ms McGaugh is disappointed, not just because she can no longer use the beach but because there is a bigger issue.
She spent much of her adult life living on Cape Cod and has seen beach access erode due to the actions of private landowners.
“I saw that happen over 20 years and sadly this area is following the same pattern,” she said.
