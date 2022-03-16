Some seasonal sites in PEI’s eight provincial campgrounds will be made available through an online lottery this year rather than the traditional booking process.
This new system doesn’t meet the approval of at least one camper who feels it’s unfair to Islanders looking to book prime spots for shorter stays.
“If they want to lottery it, okay, open up whatever sites are there and everybody has fair access to it,” Steven MacDonald said.
The Grand Tracadie resident said year-after-year his family runs into non-availability time and again when trying to book for short-term stays.
Mr MacDonald said the province needs to do a better job of letting the public know about sites that are booked seasonally.
“When you go to book you don’t know that all these sites are already taken (for the whole season),” Mr MacDonald said, noting he has seen the same campers in the same spot for the past decade at several campgrounds.
Mr MacDonald said time and again he encounters people who, like him, have tried to book spots throughout the summer only to find they aren’t available.
“People are unaware the same people have them year after year,” he added.
He contends as taxpayers, Islanders are essentially subsidizing these campers to spend their entire summer at a prime location.
“It is just the inequity of the whole thing and that I am funding somebody else’s private site,” Mr MacDonald said.
Fees for seasonal sites at provincial campgrounds are $1,700 for a two-way site and $2,000 for three-way. The season runs from June 24 to September 11, 2022.
A spokesperson with the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture said a limited number of seasonal sites will be available through the lottery and it does not affect “current seasonal campers.”
Even so, the number of seasonal campers isn’t expected to increase.
“We reviewed our numbers for each campground and determined some campgrounds are not at their seasonal site capacity,” the spokesperson said.
“PEI Parks strives to maintain a balance between providing sites for seasonal campers as well as having an appropriate number of sites available for shorter-term stays.”
That balance is a 60/40 split between seasonal and short-term stays.
Reservations open to the public on April 12 and as in past years the demand is expected to be high.
Mr MacDonald said high demand is even more reason for the province to apply a more equitable system of doling out reservations.
PEI’s provincial campgrounds include: Red Point Provincial Park, Northumberland Provincial Park, Panmure Island Provincial Park, Brudenell River Provincial Park, Jacques Cartier Provincial Park, Linkletter Provincial Park, Cabot Beach Provincial Park and Cedar Dunes Provincial Park.
