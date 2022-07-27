ferry fire

Gordon Stewart photo

The fire on board the MV Holiday Island last week brought to the forefront once again the need to replace the 50-plus-year-old car ferry.

Transport Canada has already committed to replacing the ferry, with a 2019 capital budget commitment to procure two ferries to replace the MV Holiday Island and the MV Madeleine but the timeline for completion isn’t until 2027.

