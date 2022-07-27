The fire on board the MV Holiday Island last week brought to the forefront once again the need to replace the 50-plus-year-old car ferry.
Transport Canada has already committed to replacing the ferry, with a 2019 capital budget commitment to procure two ferries to replace the MV Holiday Island and the MV Madeleine but the timeline for completion isn’t until 2027.
According to a spokesperson from Transport Canada the replacement ferries are still in the design stage and expected to use hybrid propulsion technology designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“That is down the road,” Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay said. “We don’t want to wait until 2027.”
He has had improved ferry service in his sights for most of his 30-plus years in office and is thankful this disaster didn’t result in any serious injuries.
He was to meet with Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transportation, on Tuesday to discuss the very real possibility of finding an interim ferry to replace the Holiday Island as soon as possible.
Mr MacAulay said they will explore every option including the CTMA Vacancier ferry that has been berthed in Georgetown since October 2021.
“That is certainly something that is on my radar,” he said admitting he is no design expert.
“If there is one in Georgetown that would be great, but if there is one anywhere in the world we want to find it.”
When the new ferry was first announced it was expected to be completed by 2026, but delays in the early stages have already pushed that back a year.
According to Public Services and Procurement Canada they are still in discussions with Chantier Davie, the Quebec company that was awarded the contract to build the ships, regarding the design and construction of the two new ferries and a start date for construction has not been determined yet.
A second-hand ferry was purchased for the CTMA ferry run between Souris and Cap-aux-Meules to transport passengers while changes are being made to the dock to accommodate the new ferry.
