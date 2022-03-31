Julio Sanchez was honoured to receive recognition recently from the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce. The owner of Julio’s Seafood Market, a St Peter’s Bay business that opened in May 2021 was awarded the New Business of the Year Award at the 2022 Excellence Awards. Charlotte MacAulay photo
When Julio Sanchez took his first trip to PEI the tug to put down roots was strong.
In May of 2021 the St Peter’s Bay resident opened Julio’s Seafood Market at St Peter’s Landing and with a very successful first season under his belt he looks forward to opening again in a couple of months.
Before moving to PEI Mr Sanchez lived in Toronto where he knew his dream to own a house and, yes, a chicken coop, would be out of reach in the city. But when he came to PEI on vacation he realized it was the place for him.
“It took a couple of years but in 2016 I was able to buy a house and six months after that I made a chicken coop,” he said.
The St Peter’s Bay resident soon realized his new-found community had much more to offer. Within a short time he was knee-deep in volunteering with both the St Peter’s and Area Development Corporation and the Wild Blueberry Festival.
With his eye on the community he was inspired to look at the possibility of opening a market.
He saw an opportunity and approached Mickey Rose of MR Seafoods with the idea of that business setting up shop in St Peter’s.
Mr Rose offered another suggestion.
“He turned it around and said ‘if you are interested I will help you,’” Mr Sanchez said.
Mr Sanchez then worked for MR Seafoods both on the food trucks in various communities across the Island and in the retail shop in Charlottetown.
“He gave me the opportunity to learn the business inside out,” Mr Sanchez said.
That experience gave him the confidence to open his own business.
Julio’s Seafood Market is open from May to mid-October and carries a wide variety of fresh local seafood including live and cooked lobster, scallops, tuna and halibut, oyster hake and mussels.
“Ninety-nine per cent of what we sell is local,” Mr Sanchez said.
Products from other local entrepreneurs are also available.
Mr Sanchez realized early on the importance of businesses working together in promoting one another.
He points to implementing a ‘weekly vendor’ event featuring the various partnerships he has with companies such as Maritime Madness and Souris Sauces as a popular way of promotion.
During the first season locals and tourists alike became fast supporters, said Mr Sanchez.
He strives to make it a customer experience as opposed to a transaction.
Mr Sanchez was the 2022 recipient of the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce New Business of the Year Award.
He said he was thrilled and honoured to be recognized by the local business community.
