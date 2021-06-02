Jordan Miller is coming home.
Jordan’s name may not be a household word (yet) but her achievements in playing and coaching girl’s hockey are chronicled in sport circles locally, provincially and across the country.
She is from Murray River and is one of three women from the Kings County area who will join a new Provincial Female Hockey Council here on the Island.
Unjustly female hockey subsists in the shadow of its male counterparts.
Certainly PEI has seen many females carry the torch but the road to brightening the spotlight on their talent has been arduous, to say the least.
Whether working behind the bench or on the ice Dawn Moase, Susan Dalziel and June Carpenter/Ramsay are but a few females who have committed countless energy into giving female hockey and other sports the recognition they deserve.
These ladies are by no means among the fans engaging in idle chitchat on a Saturday morning stationed along the arena boards - they are achievers.
Moase has won national leadership awards for coaching and building women’s hockey. In fact, the Moase Cup, named in her honour, is awarded to the top PEI Bantam AAA female team in the province each year.
An enormous commitment also comes from Susan Dalziel, a member of the PEI Sports Hall of Fame, whose history is threaded with raising the profile of women’s hockey. She too has a championship cup in her name which is awarded to the champion Midget AAA team in the province.
The list of trailblazers goes on and now we look to a new female hockey council to expand the awareness of all the sport has to offer girls and young women.
Female hockey is a growing sport on PEI and there are numbers to back it up. In 2020 a total of 1,200 girls signed up to play compared to 1,150 the previous year. Two years prior it was 1,050.
The pattern, while showing increased numbers, tells us the road ahead is still lengthy and it will take time to reach the destination but it is achievable.
This province may or may not have the Wickenheiser of tomorrow but without guidance and opportunity potential is often misspent going without recognition.
A team is only as good as its leader and judging from the strength of the resumes behind Miller, Susie Myers-Garrett and Jill MacPhee and other members of the new hockey council, the future looks somewhat brighter for female hockey.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
