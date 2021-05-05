It turns out the easiest way for Three Rivers councillors to agree on an electoral boundaries map was to create it themselves.
The four-ward map unveiled on April 26 was drawn with the assistance of a government mapper to ensure each ward’s population meets the requirements.
Will this finally end a debate that has raged since last October and allow the town to move forward with the 2022 election?
One major source of contention with the previous eight-ward map presented by the Electoral Boundaries Commission has been solved. Montague gets a ward to itself, with boundaries set at Douses Road, across Queens Road at the border with Victoria Cross and across Route 4 at the border with Brudenell.
The community is surrounded by two other wards, so concerns about the area being overrepresented may still exist.
Meanwhile, Georgetown and most of the Cardigan area are in the same ward. This seems unavoidable with the population requirements. You could conceivably draw the lines east-west, with one ward stretching from Launching to Lorne Valley and another from Georgetown to New Perth, but one would likely have far more voters than the other. That would put Georgetown and Brudenell in the same ward, which was not a popular idea.
Ward 1, covering the southern area of Three Rivers from Gaspereaux to Valleyfield, was the most straightforward. It essentially combines Wards 1, 2 and 3 from the current 12-member council into one.
No solution will satisfy every resident of Three Rivers, but this map addresses most of the issues. Odds are it will be approved by council on May 10 so Elections PEI can begin the legwork required to make the wards official before the September 1 deadline.
Josh Lewis
Log In
