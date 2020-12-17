Residents and staff at Riverview Manor will have a new mural to view, thanks to a project by art students at Montague Regional High School.
Students Tonisha Antunes, Scarlett McGeoghegan and Sara Murphy painted a mural of an old-fashioned Christmas scene, with a toy store and horse and sleigh.
Sandra MacKay, the manor’s manager of long-term care, said the mural will be displayed in a common-area hallway for all residents and their families to see.
“I just called and asked if they might be able to do it. As it turns out, part of their task was to do a community project,” Ms McKay said. “That’s one of our goals, is to involve the community in the resident’s lives. It was a great initiative.”
Ms MacKay requested the students do a vintage scene with a horse and sleigh to stoke residents’ memories of years gone by.
“We want to make it as much like home as we can with person-centred care. I just thought it might help,” Ms MacKay said.
The mural was presented to Ms MacKay and the manor’s recreation director, Darlene Dunn.
“We want to thank them very much for what they’ve done for us. It’s something we can keep from year to year and have for a long time,” Ms MacKay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.