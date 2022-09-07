Theresa Redmond’s newly-released work of fiction, ‘Bound’ is a story of resistance to oppression and injustice.
Set in the late 1700s when St John’s Island, now PEI, first became a British Colony, the book delves into the lives of some fascinating characters of the time.
The plot revolves around Suzanna, who Ms Redmond describes as “a privileged young woman who travels to the new world in search of adventure but when faced with what she sees as an unacceptable injustice, becomes the reluctant leader of the local emancipation movement.”
The Corraville resident, with a Masters in History, grew up hearing stories of the expulsion of the Acadians, the displacement of Indigenous people and the Irish migration following the potato famine from her Acadian mother.
Over the years, she came to realize those stories weren’t a part of the mainstream history lessons and while the characters in ‘Bound’ are fictionalized, they are based on real people who lived during that time.
They are characters she found during her months-long research at the PEI and National Archives.
“My biggest challenge was narrowing the focus to just a few to make it a coherent story and make it so that people understood what it was to live in that period and appreciate how challenging it was for the early inhabitants of the Island,” Ms Redmond said.
But once she did narrow down the scope, she said the writing, which took about 18 months was an extremely satisfying experience.
“These characters are as alive to me as my next door neighbours,” she said with a chuckle.
Ms Redmond has a few more ideas formulating for perhaps a sequel to ‘Bound’ or another historical work altogether.
She said there is no shortage of interesting historical facts to draw from tucked away in the archives.
A PEI launch of ‘Bound’ will be held at Glenaladale Schoolhouse 257 Blooming Point Road in Tracadie from 7-9 pm, Thursday, September 22.
Ms Redmond has invited renowned Island singer songwriter Scott Parsons to join in the launch to play some songs from his new recently-released album, The Gates of No Return – Songs of PEI Black History.
One of the characters in the book is based on Freelove Hazard Allen a woman whose story is brought to life in one of Mr Parsons’ songs.
“A really important theme in the book is enslaved people that were brought here mostly by loyalists or former British officers who were stationed in the US,” Ms Redmond said, noting Mr Parson’s songs on Black Island history play an important role in preserving that history.
Ms Redmond hopes readers can take the stories in her book and relate them to what is happening in society today. She points to the preservation of French language education, the continuing contributions of Mi’kmaq to the Island as well as the Black Cultural Society’s work as ongoing aspects of a society that has learned from the past.
“Hopefully (readers) will enjoy the story, and be swept up and feel like they are in late 1700s PEI, as well as feel how bleak and wild the Island was then,” she said.
“It is intended to entertain, inform and to challenge readers to dig a little bit deeper and read other things that have been written about that period - the different populations and events of the time.”
