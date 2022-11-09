Souris firefighters Gabe Burnard and Mike MacAulay with the new pumper truck that is now ready for service. The truck replaces an international pumper that will now be used for mutual aid calls with Central Kings.
Pumper No. 4, the latest acquisition of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department is well equipped to help the 28 member department respond to emergency calls.
“We have been wanting this for a long time,” Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said, explaining the $389,508 vehicle replaces an older model pumper that can still be used by the department during mutual aid calls.
The pumper was first ordered prior to the pandemic and after a few delays was delivered to the department in July.
In late October firefighters were able to fully stock the vehicle which is the same size as the other pumper, but has a few more updated features.
The lighting on the truck, including scene lighting are all LED and run off the truck battery.
“Once a fire dies down (at night) you lose the lighting and the scene light can easily be turned on,” Mr Aitken said, noting the lights on the other truck are run off a generator which not only uses extra fuel, but takes time away from the job of fighting the fire when the generator has to be engaged.
The new pumper also has an automatic primer system that takes the air out of the hoses which cuts back on time and the manual act of priming.
In addition, the hoses on the new truck are situated where they can be reached from a standing position as opposed to higher up on the vehicle.
Both pumpers have cabs that are similar enough that firefighters can readily jump into any one and be comfortable operating the vehicle.
One extra safety feature in the new truck is in the BA, (breathing apparatus) equipment.
The firefighter’s seats have the BAs at the ready to be donned, but in the new truck they pull double duty and act as a seat belt.
Mr Aitken said it is through the diligence of Souris Town Council as well as rural fire district representatives that the department is able to upgrade equipment.
While currently they are good on the equipment side of things, the next step is to build a new, larger fire station.
Council is already moving towards that by looking at available land to purchase for the build.
