Souris firefighters Gabe Burnard and Mike MacAulay with the new pumper truck that is now ready for service. The truck replaces an international pumper that will now be used for mutual aid calls with Central Kings.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

Pumper No. 4, the latest acquisition of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department is well equipped to help the 28 member department respond to emergency calls.

“We have been wanting this for a long time,” Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said, explaining the $389,508 vehicle replaces an older model pumper that can still be used by the department during mutual aid calls.

donnie and leroy web

Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken, left and Firefighter Leroy Walsh placed radios in the new pumper truck. The truck which arrived at the station in July is now ready for service.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

