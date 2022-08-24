Jordan Miller and Ally Clements have known each other their whole lives, and now they’ll be side by side behind the bench of a high-level female hockey team.
Miller, from Murray River, is the head coach of the new Eastern Stars team in the Maritime U18 AAA league, starting play this fall. Clements, a native of High Bank, will be one of two assistant coaches.
A former university and prep school player, Miller has gained significant female coaching experience in both Alberta and PEI in recent years, having coached at all age groups leading up to U18.
Last season she was an assistant coach with the U13 AAA Central Storm and a head coach with the Atlantic Female Training Institute through Andrews Hockey School.
Earlier this month Miller got a call from Stars GM Mike Lutley offering the job, saying he had heard good things about her from others in the sport.
“It was extremely humbling. I didn’t know that many people would think I would be good for the job. Hockey’s my absolute passion. It’s been part of my life since before I can even remember.”
Miller had role models as a young player during a time when the female side of the sport was less developed, and now she wants to pay that back as someone for today’s players to look up to.
She said the Maritime league will be a big step from the PEI league, which only has two teams, and gives younger girls something to strive for.
“If you’re playing the same team 24 times (like the PEI league last year), it’s hard to grow at all. They’re going to learn so much more with a huge variety of competition and it’s going to be fantastic for their development.”
Another major benefit will be the ability to play at a high level and get scouted while still living at home, Miller said, rather than having to move away for prep school.
Players from eastern PEI and the Charlottetown and Sherwood Minor Hockey Associations will be eligible to play for the Stars, and players from North River west can try out for the Western Wind, the other new team.
Despite a large player base in the greater Charlottetown area, Miller is confident Kings County girls will have a good chance. A lot of the players who will be on the 2023 Canada Games team and Hockey PEI’s high performance teams are from eastern PEI, she said.
Miller expects the team will play out of Charlottetown and/or Pownal, but plans to hold practices in Belfast and Georgetown. She also wants to set up camps at Northumberland Arena in Murray River for Stars players to work with younger girls in the area.
“I want to get more action happening at that rink. It’s where I grew up playing,” she said.
Meanwhile, she’s excited to have Clements behind the bench. Miller used to babysit the Clements kids (siblings, Kelly, Ally and Harry) in junior high and they would play hockey in the garage for hours on end.
“I watched her grow up from a tiny hockey player to university and now to have her beside me on the bench, I can’t think of anybody better.”
Clements played her final season with the UPEI Panthers last year, recording seven points in 19 games as a defender.
Miller said it will be good for the players to learn from someone who recently played in university, for those who want to get to that level eventually.
For Clements, the new gig came at a good time as she mulled over what she would do this fall with her playing days over.
“I’ve always wanted to dip my toe into the coaching world. I didn’t think it would be this soon after finishing hockey.”
She enjoyed having younger female coaches growing up and the chance to share her 18 years of experience with today’s players is exciting.
Miller is a down to earth coach who will bring a lot of maturity to the table, Clements said.
“She definitely has a quiet presence, but people respect that. That’s a huge part of the game, respect for your coach, and I think she’ll be able to get that from every player.”
She added it looks good on eastern PEI to have two coaches who played high-level hockey on the team, let alone having grown up five minutes apart.
Kaitlyn Gallaway of Stratford is the team’s other assistant coach.
The Stars held their first tryout on Sunday and have two more on Friday and Saturday night, both at the Bell Aliant Centre in Charlottetown.
