Ally Clements & Jordan Miller

Ally Clements and Jordan Miller are excited to take on a new challenge behind the bench of the Eastern Stars U18 female AAA hockey team.   Submitted photo

Jordan Miller and Ally Clements have known each other their whole lives, and now they’ll be side by side behind the bench of a high-level female hockey team.

Miller, from Murray River, is the head coach of the new Eastern Stars team in the Maritime U18 AAA league, starting play this fall. Clements, a native of High Bank, will be one of two assistant coaches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.