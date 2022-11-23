The process of drawing a new ward map for a municipality as large as Three Rivers was inherently difficult.
On top of having to balance the population of each ward and regional considerations, the unique paths cut through the terrain by its waterways also presented challenges.
After rejecting an eight-ward map drawn by a boundary commission and briefly considering an open ward system, council came up with the four-ward, two councillors per ward structure used in the recent election.
This map satisfied some concerns by giving Montague a ward to itself, but the price to pay for that was three large, mostly rural wards covering the rest of the town.
After seeing the election results, residents of the northern third of Three Rivers might be feeling a little left out.
If you divide the municipality north and south of Route 3, give or take a couple of kilometres, all eight members of the incoming council live around or south of that line.
Councillor-elect John Van Dyke is the northernmost of them, in New Perth, leaving a northern expanse from Lorne Valley to Launching.
Under the previous system with 12 councillors - which was not sustainable beyond the inaugural term - those areas were represented by local councillors David McGrath and Paul Morrison, while Cindy MacLean’s ward included Cardigan along with Georgetown Royalty.
The councillors for Wards 3 and 4 will face a different challenge representing the northern areas, along with those closer to home, than the outgoing council did with smaller wards.
This doesn’t necessarily mean it wasn’t the best map. Every other option presented had issues as well.
It’s not easy to divvy up such a large, rural, amalgamated area and keep everyone happy.
