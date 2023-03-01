Theo John Michael Young was pretty happy to be gifted a chocolate Oreo cake at a community benefit concert in Cardigan on February 11. He lost out on the bidding, but his opponent Wei Chuan decided he would enjoy it more than she would. Theo is the son of Jenna and Evan Patkai. Submitted photo
Sometimes you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
That was the case last month for Kuo Wei-Chuan when she bid $100 on a scrumptious looking chocolate Oreo cake at an auction during a fundraiser in Cardigan. She ended up gifting it to the person she was in a bidding war with.
But that was just fine with her.
Wei was in the first row at the event and couldn’t see who she was bidding against.
“I turned around and saw this little boy and I think he stopped bidding when it got too high,” she said.
It was then she decided to let him have the cake admitting it would have been too much for her and her roommate to eat anyway.
The auction and the entire benefit was a first-time experience for Wei who moved to PEI three years ago from Taiwan.
She has wanted to get out and explore the community more, but with a language barrier she finds it a bit hard to interact.
This time the language barrier was taken away when her friend Nancy agreed to join and while it may have been her first benefit concert it likely won’t be her last.
Wei was just one of many who contributed at the Bust Those Winter Blues- Community Concert on February 11, a benefit to assist Tom and Makis Donahue in sponsoring 10 family members from Afghanistan.
Tom’s mother and one of the organizers, Joanne Donahue, said the whole evening was an overwhelming success.
She said it was touching to experience the event through the eyes of Wei who was “so generous.”
Not only did Wei gift the cake to her young friend, but she also won the 50/50.
Wei laughed when she said how happy she was to win so she could pay for the cake. But she ended up donating another $100 back to the event too.
“I thought, I never had this money in the first place and I wanted to help a little more,” she said.
That little bit extra was certainly appreciated, Joanne said, noting they had much more support than expected.
“Our goal was to have 10 cakes to auction, but as the night progressed we had 18,” she said. Some went for as high as $250.
From the amusing storyteller Alan Buchanan to talented musicians including Eddy Quinn, Ralph and Marilyn Barrett, Jolee Patkai, John B Webster and the Rubber Boot Band there was no shortage of fine entertainment.
More than $9,000 was raised.
“It more than exceeded my expectations, I was just blown away by the community support,” Joanne added.
Tom and Makis are equally thankful so many people took the time to help.
It has been two years since they began the quest to bring their family members to Canada after the Taliban took over Afghanistan rule.
The pieces are finally starting to come together. Seven arrived in Canada in the past few weeks, but they are still working on getting the other three here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.