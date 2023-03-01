cake

Theo John Michael Young was pretty happy to be gifted a chocolate Oreo cake at a community benefit concert in Cardigan on February 11. He lost out on the bidding, but his opponent Wei Chuan decided he would enjoy it more than she would. Theo is the son of Jenna and Evan Patkai. Submitted photo

Sometimes you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

That was the case last month for Kuo Wei-Chuan when she bid $100 on a scrumptious looking chocolate Oreo cake at an auction during a fundraiser in Cardigan. She ended up gifting it to the person she was in a bidding war with.

Wei-Chuan and Nancy

Kuo Wei-Chuan and Nancy Wu were pleased with their first experience of attending a PEI benefit concert. Charlotte MacAulay photo

