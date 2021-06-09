Fleeing a country in appalling conditions and having the opportunity to immigrate to a bright, secure Canadian environment would be breathtaking. Although Canadians paint a gorgeous picture when discussing the equal treatment refugees supposedly receive, I strongly feel these individuals frequently face unfair treatment.
Canada has a hospitable attitude towards refugees and making it seem services such as health care, education, and employment are easily accessible. According to the federal government, everyone in Canada has guaranteed rights and freedoms, regardless of their background, gender, religion, race, or sexual orientation. But do our refugees feel the same way?
Canada is one of the safest countries in the world, which makes it a desirable place to resettle if you’re coming from a war-torn country. Refugees were born into poor societal standards and had no choice but to live with the effects. That makes them the most deserving of equal treatment by us well off Canadians, and we need to ensure their rights are respected, no matter where they’re from.
As the kind citizens we’re known to be, we need to offer them that fair chance they didn’t experience. We need to treat refugees like we’d treat our own people, and provide them with the same quality of life that we’re granted. We make it seem that our refugees have access to all of the opportunities we have access to, therefore, we need to stay true to our claims. Because ultimately, we’re all human.
Sarah Carter,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
