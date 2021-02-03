When Ben Docherty learned he got the part, he screamed as loud as he could.
The 9-year-old from Belfast beat out 100 other Island boys for a role in a pair of PEI potato commercials that air at suppertime on CBC PEI.
The experience has led to dreams of becoming an actor for the Grade 4 student at Belfast Consolidated School.
His mom, Lynn, never guessed things would turn out like this for her son when she saw a casting call on social media during a break at work in September.
“It was a call for a mischievous young boy between the ages of 7 and 11,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting anything out of it.”
Only a few hours after submitting photos of Ben, including one of him dressed as Charlie Chaplin at Halloween, casting director Bryde MacLean contacted Lynn to set up a virtual audition. That got him into the final four to audition in person, and he won the part.
Craig Harris, owner of Furrow Studio, which produced the commercial, said Ben won him over immediately.
“Four of us were watching from a monitor in a second room. As soon as the director asked Ben to pretend he was going to shoot her with a slingshot, all of us instantly said, ‘Whoa.’ We knew he was the one. It was that menacing look on his face.”
Mr Harris said Ben was “very polite, well-mannered, incredibly friendly and professional.”
There was a full day of shooting in Clyde River and Lynn said her son was treated like a movie star. He became close friends with co-star Morgan Saunders of Charlottetown and their families are now friends as well.
“They treated him like a little prince. He had such a good experience.”
Ben’s favourite part of the commercial was jumping out from behind a tree and firing a slingshot at his co-star.
“It took a million years,” he said. Actually, it took three hours to get the take right.
“I like doing a commercial about PEI potatoes because I’m a potato lover myself. I figured it’d be good to promote my home province.”
After the initial shoot, Ben and Morgan shot a second ad where they sit in director’s chairs talking about the promotion for a trip to PEI running alongside the commercial.
The hardest part was keeping the whole thing a secret until the commercial aired earlier this month.
“Ben wanted to go to school and tell everybody. From September until two weeks ago, we had to keep the commercial relatively on the down low. It was kind of hard for him to do that,” Lynn said.
Once word got out, though, Ben became something of a local celebrity. Cooper’s Red and White in Belfast had him sign an autograph and put it up on the wall.
Ben said the experience brought out his personality and made him feel good about himself.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” he said. “Now I want to be an actor when I grow up.”
To that end, he plans to take musical theatre lessons at the Guild in Charlottetown this spring.
Lynn said shooting the commercial took Ben “out of his shell a little bit” and she has seen a change in his personality.
“It made him proud of himself. I notice a big difference in him just since September. His teacher notices his confidence.”
Ben’s dad is Tim Docherty.
