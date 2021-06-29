Being an artist can be a solitary existence.
But once you put your work out there for public consumption you are “putting yourself on a stage.”
For those who are members of Artisans on Main in Montague there is a bond and working together helps to uplift one another, said Thelma Genoe, a pen & ink artist, who has been with the organization for the past two years.
“The cooperative promotes individuality, but at the same time we are there to help each other take the risk of putting our work out there,” Ms Genoe said.
Working together involves keeping the cooperative running smoothly as a business. Members volunteer their time to make that happen.
“It is a delicate balance of availability and a sense of belonging and responsibility,” she added.
In this, the 10th year for the organization, members are excited to be taking a new step in evolving in the broader community.
The retail space where artisans sell their works of art is now located on the Montague waterfront in the Old Train Station.
Newly-named Artisans Waterfront, the shop displays the fine art gallery style giving just the right prominence to each artist’s works.
Having the opportunity to sell their works to locals and tourists alike is necessary for the success of the group and space is also available where community art will be featured on a regular basis, chair Carla Morgan said.
Ms Morgan said it is vital to reach out into the community.
“It really is a space where we can have roots in the community,” she said.
It is also a venue to recruit more members.
“We want to give people a place where their talents can find expression,” Ms Morgan said.
