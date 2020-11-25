Some eastern PEI businesses, who are applauding the province for the temporary border closure to non-essential travel, don’t feel it will affect their bottom line.
Peter Llewellyn of Shoreline Designs said local traffic, from across the Island, make up the bulk of customers at the hand-crafted jewelry shop in Georgetown.
“It was enough to be significant,” Mr Llewellyn said of the bubble traffic during the tourism season earlier this year.
But he doesn’t foresee two weeks having a major effect now.
“I like the proactive approach (government is taking) so I guess my reaction is positive,” he said.
Shoreline Design does have a second shop in Halifax, but Mr Llewellyn doesn’t see any issues on that end either. The only drawback would be if the closure extended beyond two weeks.
“As you are getting into December people are starting to think about buying local gifts to take with them as they visit friends or family in other Atlantic provinces.
“We might lose those to online shopping if it went beyond the two weeks,” Mr Llewellyn said.
In Souris, Jeanne Jenkins, manager of Your Dollar Store with More, said their customer base is also local.
“My heart goes out to those it will affect, but I think it is absolutely the right call to make,” Ms Jenkins said.
“The amount of people who have chosen and continue to choose to shop local is amazing.”
At Tidewater, a clothing store in the Down East Mall in Montague, Donald Ross said there were plenty of off-Island shoppers in the height of the bubble tourist season.
“(The closure) might mean a few less people would go off-Island, but we have had pretty decent local support since COVID-19 began,” Mr Ross said.
Any other year most shoppers would be leaving the bulk of their buying until Christmas week, but this year Tidewater has noticed an earlier start.
“People are coming in and buying four packs of socks and four sets of pajama pants so you know they are presents,” Mr Ross said.
Customers are saying they aren’t sure what the future will bring when it comes to closures or lockdowns so they are preparing early.
Quentin Gillis owns Holy Cow Burgers & Wings restaurant in Morell.
He doesn’t expect to see too much of a drop in business either.
In fact, he said having the border closed may give more Islanders a sense of security, which could allow them to venture out more and support local businesses.
Mr Gillis said whatever the public health measures are, his main concern is for everyone.
“I’m all for making sure the Island is safe for all Islanders,” he said.
