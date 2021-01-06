The 30th annual Montague Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament has been cancelled due to the pandemic, disappointing players, parents and local businesses.
The province’s post circuit-breaker measures, which are in effect from December 18 to January 11, prohibit any recreational tournaments from taking place.
Meanwhile, Hockey PEI says there’s no guarantee those restrictions will be eased, which doesn’t leave enough time to organize a large tournament.
Connor Cameron, the governing body’s executive director, said the uncertainty is the culprit.
“This tournament is a really big fundraiser for minor hockey down there. Even with all hands on deck, you’d probably need a month (to organize it),” Mr Cameron said. “We really tried everything we could to get that tournament going for them. They basically just ran out of time.”
The 2020 tournament drew 67 teams, including 10 from off-Island, to play 119 games, which would not be possible this year after PEI’s withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble.
The loss of the tournament means local businesses won’t benefit from the economic spinoff the event brings.
At Lane’s Riverhouse Inn in Montague, general manager Dean Scheepers said the inn is usually close to full during the event.
“We definitely have a higher occupancy rate for the tournament.”
With the hotel industry among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, it’s another blow.
“COVID’s affected every part of what we have with regards to meeting space and accommodations,” Mr Scheepers said. “We’ve had a few things cancelled this year (leading to) a higher vacancy rate, which is never a good thing.”
There will also be a loss of ice rental revenue at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, the Belfast Rec Centre, Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown and the Northumberland Arena in Murray River.
Benji Stevens of the Sportsplex in Georgetown said they haven’t had the canteen open this season but there will be a loss of ice time. He estimated the arena usually hosts about 35 games during the tournament.
“It’s a busy weekend. It’s sad, but it’s COVID, there’s nothing we can do. It’s a very tough time right now.”
A few blocks away from the rink, at Daryl’s General Store, manager Dana MacDonald said there is a big financial impact with the cancellation of the tournament. Daryl’s runs a takeout counter.
“We see a big difference around the area, an increase in takeout for the week of the tournament.”
There is a “noticeable” bump in business, Mr MacDonald said, with parents looking for food and something to do.
“Especially if they’ve got extended wait times between games.”
In Belfast, the Cooper’s Red and White gas station and food market see an influx of customers during the tournament, said co-owner David Cooper.
“It definitely makes a difference,” he said. “(There are) lots of extra people around. That is a plus, all those families.”
Mr Cooper said the Belfast Rec Centre will also be hurting from the loss of the tournament, but it’s a reality that can’t be changed.
“There’s not much you can do about it,” he said. “It is what it is.”
In Murray River, the owner of the Home Plate Restaurant & Bakery said business has already taken a nosedive with COVID restrictions and losing the tournament just adds to that.
Caroline Farrell said she would normally get a lot of breakfast and lunch business during the tournament.
Northumberland Arena typically hosts games for the duration of the tournament and into the semi-finals.
“A lot of people travel out here in the morning, hang out for the day and then head back to Charlottetown,” she said. “It’s the same as any tournaments going out the window.”
Despite the hard times, particularly during the December circuit breaker, Ms Farrell said a positive attitude can go a long way.
“All we can do is forget about what was lost and think about what we can gain. Yes, we are going to lose a bit as a business but we can’t get into doom and gloom,” she said.
“There has to be good out of every bad, we’ve just got to find it.”
