By Josh Lewis
The Island's hot, dry summer of 2020 doesn't seem to have impacted Christmas tree crops in eastern PEI.
Growers say their trees look good, from shorter, thinner trees to enormous, thick ones.
Sid Watts, of Watts Tree Farm in Kilmuir, said his seedlings suffered some loss from the drought, but otherwise he has a full, healthy crop.
"(The seedlings) probably didn't appreciate 50 days of no rain," he said. "(But) I can't foresee any real problems. I think they look good."
Mr Watts said his farm offers a wide range of sizes.
"We try hard to give people what they want. My daughter-in-law got me onto making pencil trees a couple of years ago. They're narrower. We'll keep going with that.'"
While some people like massive, dense trees, others go for less bushy options, Mr Watts said.
There's been a steady demand so far from buyers coming to tag the trees they want, he said.
"We're probably going to be a little ahead of other years for pre-tagging. I think people just want to get out and do something."
The first two weekends of December are naturally the busiest times for cutting, but Mr Watts said there's been an increasing demand in late November.
"That's one trend I've seen in the last three or four years, people starting to want their tree the last weekend in November,” he said.
"I'm also guessing people are going to want that tree early, (saying) 'I want to get out and start Christmas and celebrate something happy,'" Mr Watts said, after so much isolation and uncertainty this year over COVID-19.
Meanwhile, at Jorden's Balsam Fir Christmas Trees in Beach Point, Wallace Jorden said he has a wide range of trees in good shape.
In regards to hot, dry summer he said, “I don't think it affected them all that much. We hope things turn out well. They're nice trees, the balsam fir."
Mr Jorden’s trees range from four feet to 20, although he doesn't have a large crop. Some customers have called looking to pick a tree and tag it.
"I'll gladly do that for anybody who wants to come in and tag a tree, and it'll be there when they want me to cut it down."
Mr Jorden said he's not far from getting out of the business due to age, but it's a crop that brings meaning to people.
"The tree is an expression of Christmas in the home."
At Tattrie's Evergreens, on the Heatherdale Road just down from Watts' farm, Trevor Campbell said his trees took a bit of a hit from the hot summer, as well as the late frost in June.
"Not too bad, (but) not as good as usual. It was a pretty dry summer," Mr Campbell said. "The fall's been pretty good. We got a little bit of rain so it's helping quite a bit."
Mr Campbell said the size of the trees is on par with past years, but they didn't grow quite as much.
"A good, average year, you get a good foot of growth a year. "
The U-pick has been busy this month with people claiming trees, and Mr Campbell expects customers will start taking them home at the end of November, heading into the busy rush of early December.
In Abney, a short distance from Murray River, Bob Glover said the trees look "very fine" at his brother Rupert's Christmas tree farm, and the hot summer doesn't seem to have been an issue.
Mr Glover said there has already been a steady flow of people coming in to pick their trees. The trees range from four feet tall to about 19. They'll start cutting them around the first of December.
"Last year we were a lot busier than normal, and this year we expect to be about the same. People are picking their trees earlier this year."
Mr Glover said he's noticed people putting up their outdoor Christmas decorations earlier than usual, but he isn't sure if that will extend to picking up trees early.
"Some people leave it to the last minute. It all depends when you want to put up your tree."
