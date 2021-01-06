A portion of COVID-19 testing on PEI has cost an estimated $3.7 million, according to information released by the Laboratory and Financial Service at Health PEI.
As of December 24 there have been at least 75,295 COVID tests conducted in the province.
The average cost is calculated at $50 per test, but can range from $20-$80 depending on how the tests are processed. Pooled tests can cost $20 while individual tests weigh in at $80.
“These estimates include the cost of the test kit and laboratory technician time only. The costs do not include values for collecting samples by COVID Testing Clinics or overall laboratory and other facility costs,” a Health PEI spokesperson said.
Those numbers are currently unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.