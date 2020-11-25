For at least two individuals going through alternative measures in Provincial Court on assault charges, meeting the deadline is impeded by a wait for a provincial program that currently has a waiting list of 45 people.
Completion of Turning Point, a 14-16 week no-cost program for men who want to stop abusive/controlling behaviours in their intimate relationships with female partners, is often a stipulation of the alternative measures for those accused of intimate partner violence.
Last week in Georgetown Provincial Court, Judge Nancy Orr was visibly frustrated with the lack of information regarding when the program will be starting up again in eastern PEI.
“You have clients sitting around waiting and waiting for these programs to take place so it might be a good idea to find out,” Judge Orr advised Legal Aid defense attorney Thane MacEachern and probation officers in court.
According to a spokesperson from the province, one program was offered in eastern PEI in July and there are currently three running west of Charlottetown.
“Groups are offered based on the number of eligible participants and geographic location,” the spokesperson said.
The next one to start will be in Charlottetown “due to the high volume of referrals” in that geographical area.
The wait list includes those who could be eligible for either individual or group sessions, the spokesperson said.
There is no timeline for the next available program in eastern PEI.
