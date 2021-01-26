One men’s team and one women’s team have dominated the PEI Masters Curling Championship in recent years, but both teams were defeated in the finals of this year’s tournament at the Montague Curling Club on Monday.
Lou Nowlan of the Silver Fox Curling Club had won the 60-plus provincials an impressive 10 straight years as either the skip or third, but in Monday’s championship game his rink lost 8-6 to Bill Hope of the Cornwall Curling Club. Hope’s team pulled off a stellar comeback after trailing 6-4 following the fifth end. He scored three in the sixth and after Nowlan blanked the seventh, Hope stole a point in the eighth to secure the victory. His team includes third Peter Murdoch, second David Murphy and lead Dario Zannier.
On the women’s side, five-time defending champion Sandy Hope lost 8-7 to Shirley Berry of the Cornwall Curling Club in an even bigger comeback. Hope led 6-2 after five ends, but Berry put up a five-spot in the sixth to take the lead and stole another in the seventh. Needing a deuce in the eighth to force an extra end, Hope was only able to manage a single. The other members of Berry’s winning team are third Karen Currie, second Gloria Turner and lead Linda Fairhurst.
Bev Harding skipped the lone entry from the Montague Curling Club, with teammates Sherren MacKinnon (third), Susan Watts (second) and Marlis O’Rourke (lead). They were eliminated after three losses, two to Team Berry by scores of 8-5 and 6-3, and a 12-4 defeat against Team Hope.
The winning teams have earned spots at the 2021 Canadian Masters Curling Championship November 17-21 in Winnipeg.
