When it comes to the bluefin tuna quota remaining the same, at 2,350mt, one north shore fisher says he sees signs of an abundance of the predatory fish in waters off PEI.
‘I’m just glad it didn’t go down,” Lucas Lesperance said.
“If you are lucky you are going to have two (tags) with the way the quota is now and if you are not so lucky you will only have one. If they take more quota away it’s not leaving you with much.”
Mr Lesperance would like to see the quota increased.
Representatives from the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association actively participated in the team that advised the Canadian delegation for the 2021 decision on bluefin tuna quota, said Curtis MacKenzie with the tuna advisory board.
The association is pleased with the final decision to maintain the current quota.
The group is also happy to see there will be a new stock assessment carried out.
According to a statement from Mr MacKenzie there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding data from the 2017 assessment.
“This was contrary to traditional knowledge and at-sea observations reporting notable increases in younger tuna in local waters in recent years. Reports of increased abundance of young tuna have been seen throughout the entire western Atlantic by both the fishing and science community,” the statement read.
Mr Lesperance has no doubt what he and fellow fishers are seeing is an abundance of tuna.
“The tuna stocks in my book are good,” he said.
“We are on the water every day and we are seeing these tuna.”
Last season, Mr Lesperance, who fishes out of Naufrage, caught his two allocated tuna at the end of July. which is early in the season.
The first one was hooked within 10 minutes, he said, noting it took longer to fish for the mackerel for bait than it did for the tuna.
Mr Lesperance agrees tuna may be travelling further afield in the Atlantic following food, but the stock is out there.
The Tuna Advisory Board has yet to meet regarding a review of the 2020 PEI season.
A report from mid-October shows PEI fishers had landed 664 tuna which translated into 145,843 kg. PEI’s portion of the Canadian Bluefin Tuna Quota in 2020 was 160,887 kg.
