library

Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson, centre, checks out a few books at the new Genevieve Soloman Memorial Library inside Georgetown Elementary School alongside Branch Technician Erin Lundrigan, left, and Regional Librarian Grace Dawson. Josh Lewis photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Students now have greater access to the Genevieve Soloman Memorial Library after it was moved to Georgetown Elementary School from its former home at the old town office.

The library opened at its new location on June 22.

Regional Librarian Grace Dawson said it made sense to house the library inside the school. The space is also slightly larger.

“We’re able to better serve all of the kids and the public as well. I think in Georgetown the school’s really the heart of the community, so it’s nice to have a presence within the building.”

Ms Dawson said the students have been excited to watch the progress at the new site over the last couple of months.

Along with a large collection of books, the library has public computer access with WiFi and other materials such as snowshoe and therapy lamp rentals.

“Once COVID’s over we’re hoping to offer more of our in-house programming for the entire community, for all ages,” Ms Dawson said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.