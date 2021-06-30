Students now have greater access to the Genevieve Soloman Memorial Library after it was moved to Georgetown Elementary School from its former home at the old town office.
The library opened at its new location on June 22.
Regional Librarian Grace Dawson said it made sense to house the library inside the school. The space is also slightly larger.
“We’re able to better serve all of the kids and the public as well. I think in Georgetown the school’s really the heart of the community, so it’s nice to have a presence within the building.”
Ms Dawson said the students have been excited to watch the progress at the new site over the last couple of months.
Along with a large collection of books, the library has public computer access with WiFi and other materials such as snowshoe and therapy lamp rentals.
“Once COVID’s over we’re hoping to offer more of our in-house programming for the entire community, for all ages,” Ms Dawson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.