Mayor Ed MacAulay read a letter from Grace Blackette of the Three Rivers 50+ Club regarding renovation plans for the old Lorne Valley School during the January 11 Three Rivers council meeting.
Ms Blackette noted the hall is last on the town’s list of planned upgrades to local community halls, not to be completed until the summer.
The club is seeking funding to hold a Canada Day event at the hall, and the work must be done prior to July 1 to be eligible.
Three Rivers Chief Administrative Officer Jill Walsh said it’s too early to say whether it will be completed before that date because funds have to be allocated in the budget before the job can go to tender.
She said a list of things to review at the hall will be shown to contractors shortly and they need time to do walk-throughs before committing to the project. She hopes to know within a month which contractors are interested.
Coun David McGrath questioned why the work wasn’t addressed sooner after building inspections were done in 2019.
“We’re making a list today of things we knew a year ago,” he said.
Mayor MacAulay said several things had to happen to get the process started, including community input.
Coun Gerard Holland added council only decided what to do with the halls two months ago. He asked if repairs to all halls could be done simultaneously, to which the mayor replied only if enough contractors are available.
Heatherdale Hall gets new owners
Council heard a presentation from Laurie Loane of the Brooklyn-Heatherdale 4-H Club regarding the Heatherdale Hall. Ms Loane said the club created an incorporated nonprofit called the Heatherdale Community Club, which has taken over ownership of the hall from the province.
Ms Loane said the town asked the club to remove its property from the hall in January of 2020, only three months after council decided it did not want ownership of the building. As part of that, she said, the oil tank was removed and it was full. She asked council for the return of the tank and the oil, as well as $20,000 in funding.
“We just want the stuff that was taken from us,” Ms Loane said. “We want your help.”
She said there is a strong history of 4-H in her family, going back to her father’s (Buddy Loane) involvement in the 1950s. The kids in today’s club have a strong sense of community and value the hall as somewhere to go, she said.
When asked about a timeline for a decision, Mayor Ed MacAulay offered to meet with the group within a week.
Coun Jane King said she welcomed the club taking over the building.
“I’m very pleased to see you have taken ownership. It means a lot to the community.”
The mayor said 4-H is a “very valuable” organization.
“It’s diminished over the years and I don’t want to see it diminish even more.”
Arts and culture study
Council agreed to pay $40,000 to TCI Management Consultants to undertake an arts and culture sustainability study and develop a strategy. Recreation and events coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon said the town received seven proposals, including two which did not meet requirements.
The bid from TCI stood out due to past experience in strategic planning across the country, she said, including work on the PEI Arts and Heritage Trail and a cultural strategy for Summerside.
The winning bid included a “very thorough” work plan, Ms MacKinnon said.
The company is based in Toronto, but the lead consultant is based in Moncton and the project assistant is in Summerside.
Roadblock to forming economic development committee
Council discussed a request for decision on forming a new economic development committee, which was sent forward from December’s committee of council meeting.
Coun Ronnie Nicholson, who had put the idea forward with Coun Holland, said he would like to see the role and responsibilities of the committee discussed at the February council meeting, as well as proposed budget requirements.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said she was part of the former Town of Montague’s economic development committee and there is paperwork from that group to deal with. She said the committee held no meetings after amalgamation because there was no direction from the new municipality.
It was then noted there are three economic development committees in existence representing the former municipalities of Montague, Georgetown and Cardigan.
Roy Main, who was hired in November to help consolidate and combine various boards and committees of the former municipalities, was in attendance at the meeting. He told council all three existing committees have to be dealt with before a new one for Three Rivers can go forward. He plans to send his report to council well before the February meeting and it will include options for how to manage the situation moving forward.
Coun Nicholson asked if Mr Main could meet with all three groups before the February 8 council meeting.
“I’ll meet the timeline,” he replied.
Council passed a motion to approve a new committee in principle, pending Mr Main’s report.
Other items dealt with
Mayor MacAulay presented council’s year-end report for 2020, Three Rivers’ second full year as a municipality, listing the town’s accomplishments over the year and noting the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of municipal operation.
Mr Main said he was “extremely impressed” with the report.
“What this council has gotten done, it’s the envy of all of PEI. You folks had a wonderful year.”
Council agreed to move its February and March meetings to the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown to avoid creating issues with pandemic cohorts at hockey games at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, as well as meetings of the local Tae Kwon Do club.
Deputy Mayor Johnston was the only dissenting vote. She said staff should be able to deal with meeting location changes without requiring a motion of council.
Council also approved a motion to consolidate three expired GICs worth a combined $1,220,716 plus interest, to be renewed with Sun Life, which offered the best rate, as a GIC that can be redeemed at any time. Corporate services manager Danielle Herring said this is in line with section 157 of the Municipal Government Act, which says council may invest monies of the municipality in securities issued or guaranteed by a bank, credit union or trust corporation, among other options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.